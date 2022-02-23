StradVision is recognized as a supplier of AI-based camera perception software with the high level of functional safety demanded by the automotive industry in the development and management process

StradVision Acquires ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety Management StradVision is recognized as a supplier of AI-based camera perception software with the high level of functional safety demanded by the automotive industry in the development and management process

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, an AI-based vision processing technology company for Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS, today announced that it has obtained the ISO 26262 certification for automotive functional safety from TÜV Rheinland, a globally renowned third-party testing, inspection and certification company.

StradVision announced that it has obtained ISO 26262 Functional Safety Management certification on Feb 23, KST (PRNewswire)

The ISO 26262 certification was established as a global standard by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in 2011 to minimize risks from electric or electronic system malfunction in vehicles. StradVision, which recently unveiled its new North American headquarters in Michigan, has been recognized as a software supplier with a high level of functional safety, satisfying automotive customers' demands by meeting the requirements of ISO 26262 throughout the development and management process of its camera perception software SVNet.

"The automotive industry is transforming into a new business that provides new mobility, transportation, and various experiences in the car as a service, and software is the most powerful driver of this change," StradVision CEO Junhwan Kim said. "The acquisition of ISO 26262 Functional Safety Management certification demonstrates StradVision's competence as a global leader in software, a key component of future mobility innovation."

Currently, the automotive industry is focused on adopting various driver assistance features in vehicles to improve safety and convenience for drivers and pedestrians. As the performance of semiconductors and adoption of diverse sensors in vehicles continues to increase, the importance of safety standards for software, and their level of sophistication, has also risen.

"Stradvision has successfully built its management system that delivers camera perception software meeting the functional safety requirements for automakers and automotive tier-1 suppliers," said Frank Juettner, CEO of TUV Rheinland Korea. "We are pleased to present ISO 26262 certification for the software that will contribute to enhancing functional safety in the automotive industry."

StradVision, established in 2014 in South Korea, continues to accelerate the advancement of Autonomous Vehicles. SVNet, its AI-based vision perception software, achieves higher efficiency in memory usage and energy consumption and can be customized and optimized to a wide range of system-on-chips (SoC).

The software that has been honored with the Gold Award at the 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems is currently used in mass production models of ADAS and autonomous driving vehicles that support safety function Levels 2 to 4, and will be deployed in more than 50 vehicle models from 13 OEMs worldwide.

About StradVision Inc.

Founded in 2014, StradVision is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. StradVision's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs and powers ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles worldwide and is serviced by over 250 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Munich. StradVision has been honored with the Gold Award at the 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category). In addition, StradVision's software is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 international standard.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StradVision