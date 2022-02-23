VENTERRA REALTY NAMED TOP MANAGEMENT COMPANY, PROPERTIES RANK TOP RATED BY APARTMENTRATINGS.COM

Venterra Realty earned the number 26 spot in ApartmentRatings.com's epIQ Index Top 100 Management Companies & Communities Biannual Report and Top Rated award recognition

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently ranked 26th in ApartmentRatings.com's epIQ Index Top 100 Management Companies bi-annual report and received Top Rated recognition for stellar customer service at 97% of Venterra owned communities. Venterra has a reputation of acquiring properties and turning them into Top Rated Communities within a year of ownership, now reaching its tenth recognition.

ApartmentRatings.com evaluates the Top 100 Management Companies bi-annually to reward companies that consistently deliver the best experiences for their residents and excel in overall satisfaction. Rankings are based on the epIQ Index (short for "Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient), which is a single performance metric powered by verified ApartmentRatings.com data, designed to be the most authentic, transparent, and actionable industry metric for renters and Multi-family professionals alike. On this important metric, Venterra's portfolio shines at number 26 out of 100 companies nationwide. With an average letter grade of "A", Venterra ranks significantly higher than the average epIQ score of other communities of similar size.

The annual ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated award distinguishes the best apartment communities in the nation providing exceptional customer service. Only 5% of all U.S. properties listed on ApartmentRatings.com qualified for the award, making this a distinguished accomplishment for the Venterra portfolio. To be eligible for the award, communities must earn an epIQ Index grade of at least A- and have at least five new reviews submitted in the current award year.

"Bridging the gap between residents and management is a key focus at Venterra and has allowed us to consistently create excellent customer experiences for our residents. Ranking in the top 30 of management companies and earning Top Rated recognition at 97% of our properties is a true reflection of our team's passion to express unmatched genuine care while delivering industry-leading property management operations," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "The truth behind the Multi-family industry is that it is really a people business. By paying close attention to resident feedback and focusing on the trends of the future renter, Venterra has been able to stand out through innovative solutions, resulting directly from the care we express for our residents. We are pleased to continue to see such positive reviews, and be recognized for resident satisfaction," added Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman.

The full epIQ Index Top Management Companies & Communities Biannual Report can be viewed here: https://www.satisfacts.com/epiq-index-january-2021/

The complete list of the 2021 ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award winners can be viewed here: https://www.apartmentratings.com/top-rated-awards/

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 70 communities and more than 20,000 apartment units across 13 major US cities that provide housing to over 40,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed $7.2 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.2 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

