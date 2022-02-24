Actu-Real Inc. and Jehangir Clinical Dev Centre announce strategic collaboration to further real-world research The joint initiative is called J-ARC Healthcare Solutions

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actu-Real Inc., a US-based specialized Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on data analytics and Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Jehangir Clinical Development Centre (JCDC), a pioneering CRO conducting world-class clinical and medical research in India, today announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement to further research based on RWE.

Through this collaboration, Actu-Real and JCDC will focus on collecting and analyzing real world data (RWD) generated from clinical practice to support evidence-based clinical, economic and regulatory decisions. J-ARC's experience across the continuum of clinical development and post-approval research, global delivery model and expertise in design, conduct and analysis places it in a unique position to support such studies. The scientific and research community including pharma, biotech, research institutes, hospitals and healthcare companies will greatly benefit from this collaboration.

"This joint initiative aligns with Actu-Real's mission to enable better results through evidence-based decisions in healthcare and our vision to implement an outcomes-based approach to healthcare access," said Dr. Chitra Lele, President and founder of Actu-Real, Inc. Prior to founding Actu-Real, Dr. Chitra was a founding member of Sciformix which was acquired by Covance (Lab Corp), in 2018. Dr. Pierre Etienne, CMO and Co-founder of Actu-Real added that, "This collaboration will offer well-crafted solutions to all stakeholders of real-world research."

"JCDC is a world class research center which is nationally and internationally recognized," said Mr. Jehangir H.C. Jehangir, Chairman of JCDC. "We are excited about our collaboration with Actu-Real, which will facilitate meaningful research and strengthen our abilities to improve health," Mr. Pathik Divate, CEO of JCDC further added.

About Actu-Real, Inc.

Actu-Real's mission is to enable evidence-based decisions in healthcare. Our differentiation is our strong cross-functional expertise across clinical development, Real-World Evidence, Health Economics and Outcomes Research, market access, statistics, data sciences, actuarial science and technology, along with rich industry and leadership experience in a global model.

To know more please visit: www.actu-real.com

About Jehangir Clinical Dev Centre (JCDC)

JCDC is an accredited and award-winning clinical research center with experience of over 320+ clinical studies, works with all the Top 10 pharma companies worldwide, nutrition, medical devices, consumer healthcare companies and public health institutions.

To know more please visit: http://www.jcdc.co.in

