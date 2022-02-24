Amino launches its Healthcare Guidance platform in Spanish, and expands services to include mental health providers New Platform Release Will Help Users Quickly Find the Best Mental Health Services and Improve Healthcare Access for Spanish-Speaking Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amino, the leading healthcare guidance platform, today announced that the company launched its platform in Spanish, and expanded its services to include mental health providers. These capabilities significantly extend Amino's overall impact by improving member access to mental health providers and making the entire platform available in Spanish.

By guiding members to top mental health providers, Amino expands and accelerates access to high-quality, cost-effective mental health services, which can be difficult to find. From insurance details to locating providers, there can be a number of roadblocks for individuals seeking care who also might be in crisis. Research shows that individuals seeking mental healthcare services are up to six times more likely to receive care out of network, which can result in unexpected costs. Amino helps members sift through available options in the network and view various provider categories, from psychiatrists to licensed clinical social workers. Amino's inclusion of mental health providers also helps reduce the lingering stigma around seeking help for mental health issues by giving users easy-to-navigate tools and access.

By launching the Amino platform in Spanish, the company is now able to offer healthcare guidance services for tens of millions of new potential native Spanish speaking members. Approximately 41 million Americans are native Spanish speakers, but language barriers can be a large obstacle to finding care. Inclusivity is critical to improving access to healthcare for this growing segment of the population. The Department of Health and Human Services noted that Latinos in the U.S. are on average more likely to delay care and less likely to have a regular source of care, such as a primary care physician. The disparity is even wider among Spanish-speaking individuals.

The product expansions improve access to Amino's proprietary recommendation engine, which guides members to the best care options quickly via Smart Matches. Amino identifies top-quality, in-network, cost-efficient practitioners then labels these providers with a Smart Match badge to make it simple for members to make smart care choices. Amino accesses data from more than 26 billion healthcare claims to create recommendations, providing insight members can't generate on their own. With Amino, more people get care from the top 10-15% of providers in their plan's network, which means lower costs for them and their employer and better care quality. Employers who offer Amino to their members see a five-fold return on the investment on average and save an average of $300 per Smart Match encounter.

"Making care easier to access is a key factor in improving health outcomes," said Amino CEO David Vivero. "Providing resources for those living with mental health issues is more important today than ever, as is improving access and equity to high-value, in-network care for all populations in the United States. By expanding Amino to include mental health providers and delivering guidance services in Spanish, we are working to create the equitable healthcare access we want to see in this country, one step at a time."

