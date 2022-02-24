BIIB LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Biogen Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Biogen Inc. ("Biogen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIIB) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Biogen investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 7, 2021 and January 11, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

BIIB investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: 1) there was a significant, undisclosed lobbying campaign between Biogen and the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") that was instrumental in the decision to file and approve Aduhelm, a drug being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease; 2) the Phase III ENGAGE study demonstrated that Aduhelm failed to achieve a clinical benefit to Alzheimer's patients; 3) ENGAGE was a failed study from which Biogen concluded not to seek FDA approval for Aduhelm in 2019; and 4) defendants misled investors as to the way in which approval was achieved, that the clinical data did not support a clinical benefit by taking Aduhelm and that side-effects were dangerous and serious.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Biogen during the relevant time frame, you have until April 8, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

