The Collier Companies and ApexOne Partner Again to Acquire a Luxury Community in West Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collier Companies, partnering with ApexOne Investment Partners, is proud to announce the acquisition of The Gathering at Arbor Greens, a luxurious, 255 apartment-home community located at 13514 NW 1st Lane, Newberry, FL 32669.

The Gathering at Arbor Greens is the latest addition to The Collier Companies' growing portfolio as the company doubles in size within the next decade.

Built in 2019, The Gathering is well-appointed with spacious floorplans boasting designer apartment features as well as coveted amenities including air-conditioned interior corridors, covered poolside veranda and dining area, double-sided outdoor fireplace, game room, resort-style swimming pool, large pet park and more. It is located within walking distance of Town of Tioga, a high-end town center, and a 10-minute drive to I-75, retail shopping, restaurants, and North Florida Regional Medical Center.

The Gathering at Arbor Greens is the fifth community The Collier Companies has acquired with ApexOne, and the first community in the growing Newberry/Jonesville area. The two companies have benefitted from a long and successful partnership having previously teamed-up to purchase communities in Ocala, Port Orange and Tallahassee, Florida.

About The Collier Companies: Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, The Collier Companies is a multifamily community owner/manager with communities in Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma that develops exclusively for its own account. The Collier Companies portfolio is comprised of over 12,000 apartments homes. Founded by Nathan S. Collier in 1972, The Collier Companies is unique in its dedication to its Communities, Customers and Team Members as evidenced by its distinctive perpetual hold period and its Mission Statement: "Proudly Making Your Home the Heart of Our Business".

For more information visit our website at CollierCompanies.com

