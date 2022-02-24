CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 per Share
LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend to common shareholders of $1.30 per share, payable on May 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 18, 2022.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

