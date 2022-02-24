Erie Indemnity Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

ERIE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2021. Net income was $297.9 million, or $5.69 per diluted share, in 2021, compared to $293.3 million, or $5.61 per diluted share, in 2020. Net income was $55.0 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $62.8 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The uncertainty resulting from COVID-19 and subsequent resulting conditions continues to evolve and the ultimate impact and duration remain uncertain at this time.
4Q and Full Year 2021
(dollars in thousands)
4Q'21
4Q'20
2021
2020
Operating income
$ 61,834
$ 65,052
$ 318,097
$ 338,157
Investment income
12,328
14,071
67,332
32,867
Interest and other expense, net
4,335
913
9,025
2,509
Income before income taxes
69,827
78,210
376,404
368,515
Income tax expense
14,785
15,425
78,544
75,211
Net income
$ 55,042
$ 62,785
$ 297,860
$ 293,304
2021 Full Year Highlights
Operating income before taxes decreased $20.1 million, or 5.9 percent, in 2021 compared to 2020.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $71.4 million, or 3.9 percent, in 2021 compared to 2020.
- Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services decreased $1.2 million, or 2.0 percent, in 2021 compared to 2020.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $638.5 million in 2021 and $609.4 million in 2020, but had no net impact on operating income.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $67.3 million in 2021 compared to $32.9 million in 2020. Net investment income was $62.2 million in 2021 compared to $29.8 million in 2020. Included in net investment income is $31.7 million of limited partnership earnings in 2021 compared to limited partnership losses of $0.6 million in 2020. Net realized and unrealized gains on investments were $4.9 million in 2021 compared to $6.4 million in 2020.
4Q 2021 Highlights
Operating income before taxes decreased $3.2 million, or 4.9 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $20.6 million, or 4.8 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Management fee revenue allocated to administrative services decreased $0.7 million, or 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
- The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $165.4 million and $158.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, but had no net impact on operating income.
Income from investments before taxes totaled $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net investment income was $12.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Included in net investment income is $5.0 million of limited partnership earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on February 25, 2022. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
- costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
- ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
- ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
- difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
- ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
- outcome of pending and potential litigation;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
- our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal
$ 450,286
$ 429,698
$ 1,913,166
$ 1,841,794
Management fee revenue - administrative services
14,301
14,969
58,286
59,463
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
165,350
158,206
638,483
609,435
Service agreement revenue
5,994
6,379
24,042
25,797
Total operating revenue
635,931
609,252
2,633,977
2,536,489
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
408,747
385,994
1,677,397
1,588,897
Cost of operations - administrative services
165,350
158,206
638,483
609,435
Total operating expenses
574,097
544,200
2,315,880
2,198,332
Operating income
61,834
65,052
318,097
338,157
Investment income
Net investment income
12,572
9,400
62,177
29,753
Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains
(237)
4,757
4,946
6,392
Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings
(7)
(86)
209
(3,278)
Total investment income
12,328
14,071
67,332
32,867
Interest expense, net
1,050
723
4,132
731
Other expense
3,285
190
4,893
1,778
Income before income taxes
69,827
78,210
376,404
368,515
Income tax expense
14,785
15,425
78,544
75,211
Net income
$ 55,042
$ 62,785
$ 297,860
$ 293,304
Earnings Per Share
Net income per share
Class A common stock – basic
$ 1.18
$ 1.35
$ 6.40
$ 6.30
Class A common stock – diluted
$ 1.05
$ 1.20
$ 5.69
$ 5.61
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
$ 177
$ 202
$ 959
$ 945
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
Class A common stock
46,189,068
49,189,001
46,188,806
46,188,659
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
Class A common stock
52,305,628
52,315,670
52,307,302
52,313,360
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$ 1.110
$ 3.035
$ 4.215
$ 5.930
Class B common stock
$ 166.50
$ 455.25
$ 632.25
$ 889.50
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 183,702
$ 161,240
Available-for-sale securities
38,396
17,697
Equity securities
0
19
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
479,123
494,637
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
56,206
52,561
Accrued investment income
6,303
6,146
Total current assets
763,730
732,300
Available-for-sale securities, net
907,689
910,539
Equity securities
87,743
94,071
Fixed assets, net
374,802
265,341
Agent loans, net
58,683
62,449
Deferred income taxes, net
145
12,341
Other assets
49,265
40,081
Total assets
$ 2,242,057
$ 2,117,122
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$ 270,746
$ 262,338
Agent bonuses
120,437
110,158
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
138,317
150,706
Dividends payable
51,693
48,200
Contract liability
34,935
36,917
Deferred executive compensation
12,637
17,319
Current portion of long-term borrowings
2,098
2,031
Total current liabilities
630,863
627,669
Defined benefit pension plan
130,383
164,346
Long-term borrowings
91,734
93,833
Contract liability
17,686
18,878
Deferred executive compensation
14,571
14,904
Other long-term liabilities
14,342
9,444
Total liabilities
899,579
929,074
Shareholders' equity
1,342,478
1,188,048
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,242,057
$ 2,117,122
