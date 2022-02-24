Mamma Mia! Daiya Takes Shreds to the Next Level With the Launch of Italian 4 Cheeze StyleBlend -- A First for the Dairy-Free Category

Made with chickpea, the latest innovation from the no.1 plant-based cheese brand combines thinly shredded Parmesan, Mozzarella, Provolone and Asiago bringing a little taste of Italy to your dining table

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiya, the most trusted dairy-free cheese brand in North America and pioneer of plant-based products, today announced the launch of its Italian 4 Cheeze Style Blend. Made with chickpea, this flavorful addition to Daiya's Cutting Board Shreds collection features thinly shredded Parmesan, Mozzarella, and two new Daiya Shred flavors Provolone and Asiago to create a delicious, Italian-inspired blend like no other. Now available online, the new Italian 4 Cheeze Style Blend is the second dairy-free FOUR cheese blend to market after Daiya's Mexican 4 Cheeze Style Blend which was introduced in 2021.

"If you like sprucing up your family dinner with heaping spoonfuls of cheezy goodness, you're going to love Daiya Italian 4 Cheeze Style Blend," said Dan Hua, vice president of marketing at Daiya. "This Italian variety — the first of its kind on the market in North America — is finely shredded to give a fast and consistent melt every time."

From warm casseroles to lasagnas, Daiya Italian 4 Cheeze Style Blend (SRP: $5.49) is the perfect dairy-, soy- and gluten-free addition to tonight's dinner. Feeling inspired? Here are three tasty recipes to channel your inner Italian:

Spaghetti Squash : While roasting a spaghetti squash and a head of garlic, create a tasty base sauce starting with onion, veggie ground, oregano, basil, parsley and thyme. Stir in marinara sauce and roasted red peppers, reduce heat and simmer until squash is ready. Remove squash from the oven and gently turn over on the baking tray. Remove roasted garlic from casings and stir into sauce. Fill each squash center with sauce and top with Daiya Italian 4 Cheeze Style Blend. Set oven to low heat broil and roast squash until tops are golden brown, 3-5 minutes. Delizioso!

Basil Spinach Pesto Knot Sliders : Create your own dough and fresh pesto for an authentically delicious spin on a classic. Once the pesto is blended and while the buns are baking to perfection, slice eggplant and zucchini into 8 ¼-inch rounds. Coat in ground chia mixture and panko herb blend before browning on each side in a well-oiled skillet. To assemble, cut each bun in half crosswise, spread 1 tbsp of pesto onto each piece, top half with one slice of eggplant and zucchini, 1 tbsp of marinara sauce and Daiya Italian 4 Cheeze Style Blend. Return to oven and bake until shreds are melted, 5 minutes. Top with bun top and serve. Bada bing!

Cheesy Tarts : In a large bowl, mix Daiya Italian 4 Cheeze Style Blend, sundried tomatoes, green olives, black olives, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, oregano, basil, olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Line a muffin tin with filo pastry sheets and divide the mixture into the prepared pastry cups. Bake for 15-20 minutes until the pastry is golden brown and cheese is melted. Cool tarts for a few minutes before removing and transferring to a serving platter. Garnish tarts with oregano leaves and pine nuts.

To learn more about the Daiya Italian 4 Cheeze Style Blend and to find it at a store near you, please visit: https://daiyafoods.com/.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association-US and The Plant Based Foods of Canada Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Frozen Desserts, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads, and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and Sticks, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also has a line of shelf-stable products like its Mac & Cheeze, Cheeze Sauce and Dairy-Free Dressings.

Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Kroger, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway and Publix, as well as Sprouts and most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Mexico, Spain, The Netherlands, South Korea, Hong Kong, and more.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

