PLSE Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pulse Biosciences, Inc. ("Pulse" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLSE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Pulse securities between January 12, 2021 and February 7, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the IDE study evaluating the use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions failed to meet its primary endpoints; (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the FDA would reject Pulse's 510(k) submission seeking to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Pulse you have until April 18, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

