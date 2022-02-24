Red Door Capital Partners enters the Beverage Market with its investment in The Plug Drink, an all natural plant-based recovery drink.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Capital Partners LLC, an independent private equity firm founded in 2019, is proud to announce, with support from their network of High Net Worth Individuals and Family Offices, their investment in The Plug Drink, ("The Plug") https://theplugdrink.com.

The Plug was founded by Brothers, Ray & Justin Kim, with the mission to create a lifestyle better-for-you wellness brand focused on optimizing everyone's lives by educating people about the power of plants and herbs and bringing awareness to the liver. The Plug's proprietary blend of 13 plants, flowers and fruits provides the highest herbal concentrate (3.6g) over any of its competitors. The Plug should be the Last Shot Of The Night.

"We are excited to enter the Beverage Industry, more specifically the Recovery Drink Market with the incredible growth it has been experiencing, "said Richard Wolpow, Managing Director. "Ray & Justin are the right guys for the job. Their business and marketing acumen has proven to be just what was needed to enter, and become successful, in this market," Wolpow concluded.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Richard and Red Door Capital Partners as one of our early supporters on the investment front and Richard's successful track record and experience as a serial entrepreneur is what really drew us to him and Red Door. We are excited to grow and scale The Plug with Richard and Red Door," says Ray & Justin Kim, Co-Founders of The Plug Drink.

About Red Door Capital Partners LLC:

The Red Door team is a group of seasoned entrepreneurial experts from private equity operations, investments & wealth management, and legal services, that have joined together to identify, invest in, and manage private equity transactions. Red Door invests side-by-side along with its network of High Net Worth Individuals, Family Offices and, Registered Investment Advisors (RIA's). Red Door partners with founders and entrepreneurs that seek real capital partners to create collaborative relationships, deploy strategic oversight, implement governance and professionalize operations - all to ensure our family of investors are protected and prepared for a successful exit transaction. For more information on Red Door and its latest transactions visit www.reddoorcp.com or contact Mike Warren, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Partnerships at mwarren@reeddoorcp.com Or, Business Development, Adapt Ideations, dwarriner@reddoorcp.com

About The Plug Drink

The Plug Drink ("The Plug") is a plant-based functional recovery beverage with electrolytes that rapidly cleanses your liver of toxins, reduces unwelcomed symptoms after a night out, boosts your immune system, and keeps you properly hydrated. The Plug is a science-backed proprietary blend of 13 plants, flowers, and fruits with the highest herbal concentration (3.6g) compared to competitors. We are a lifestyle better-for-you wellness brand focused on optimizing everyone's lifestyles and productivity levels by educating people about the power of plants & herbs and bringing awareness to the liver. For more information about The Plug Drink, please visit theplugdrink.com , and follow on Instagram @theplugdrink . If you would like to be a brand ambassador, please sign up at theplugdrink.com.goaffpro.com .

