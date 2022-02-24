CAMDEN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced that its 2022 vehicle lineup earned four TOP SAFETY PICK+ and two TOP SAFETY PICK awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Subaru has received more IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards than any other brand since 2013, the first year of the award.

Subaru Earns Six IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK Awards for 2022 Model Lineup (PRNewswire)

2022 TOP SAFETY PICK + Winners

Subaru Ascent ( TSP for five consecutive years)*

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid ( TSP+ for four consecutive years)*

Subaru Legacy ( TSP for 17 consecutive years)*

Subaru Outback (TSP for 14 consecutive years)*

2022 TOP SAFETY PICK Winners

Subaru Crosstrek (with EyeSight ® and specific headlights) ( TSP for 11 consecutive years)*

Subaru Impreza five-door (with EyeSight® and specific headlights) (TSP for 15 consecutive years)*

To earn a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must receive 'Good' ratings in each of IIHS's six crashworthiness evaluations; 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlight ratings, and available front crash prevention that achieves "Advanced" or "Superior" ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The 'Plus' is awarded to models that come exclusively with 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlights.

"We are thrilled to receive six IIHS awards for our 2022 model lineup," said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Executive Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Our top priority is to provide customers with vehicles made to the highest standards in safety."

Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 61 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, which is more than any other brand.* ** For the full list of 2022 IIHS winners, visit the IIHS website.

*Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada.

** As of February 2022

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

