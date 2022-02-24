Weenie Wonder Debuts in Dublin, OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Brands opens the doors today to their first fast casual restaurant concept, Weenie Wonder . Located in Bridge Park between Pins Mechanical Company and 16 Bit Bar + Arcade, Weenie Wonder promises to deliver customers a wonderfully weird experience with delicious hot dogs and tasty sides that will make taste buds happy!

The menu at Weenie Wonder has been thoughtfully curated with almost every detail inspired by founder Troy Allen's childhood growing up in Ohio. Koegel's hot dogs are served up fresh with signature menu items like the "Wonder Coney", "Taco Crunch" and "Dumpster Dog." Customers are also encouraged to load up their own unique dog choosing from over 35 toppings and sauces including the signature "Wonder Sauce". Weenie Wonder also features Jojos, a seasoned and fried thick potato wedges served up with "Wonder Sauce". With hot dogs at its core, the restaurant offers tasty treats to satisfy all– decadent milkshakes, veggie dogs and hot, creamy mac & cheese just like grandma used to make.

"Going for a coney and a milkshake with my grandpa is a defining memory of my childhood," says Rise Brands founder, Troy Allen. "Weenie Wonder is inspired by that carefree sense of nostalgia – everything from our friendly staff and laid back vibe, to the "snap" of the hot dog when you take a bite."

Weenie Wonder is the fourth nostalgia driven concept to come out of Rise Brands. Conveniently located between the well-known Pins Mechanical Company and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, the restaurant is the perfect spot to refuel and relax while enjoying the entertainment its sister venues have to offer. Kiosks are located in Pins and 16-Bit allowing you to order fast, skip the line and continue to get your game on.

The Bridge Park location officially opens its doors on Thursday, February 24. The first 50 customers to visit Weenie Wonder on opening day will receive a free hot dog a week for 1 year. Rise Brands is set to open a second Weenie Wonder location in Easton Towne Center this Summer, with plans to expand quickly to several targeted markets.

Weenie Wonder is located at 6562 Riverside Drive, Dublin, OH. Store hours are 4:00pm to midnight - Monday thru Friday, and 11am to midnight on Saturday and Sunday. They plan to expand their lunch hours in the very near future. For more information on Weenie Wonder, visit www.weeniewonder.com and follow us on Instagram @weenie.wonder .

About Weenie Wonder

Weenie Wonder is a fun casual destination that serves tasty delights for you and your family, ranging from hot dogs and milkshakes to mac & cheese and Jojos. All made to order fresh, right in front of you and your eyeballs. At Weenie Wonder, we celebrate the weird in everyone.

About Rise Brands

Rise Brands develops immersive consumer engagements and brings the concepts to life through unique brand experiences, such as 16-Bit Bar+Arcade , Pins Mechanical Company and No Soliciting . Each of its brands allow for creative, authentic fun. Established in 2013, Rise continues to create, develop and grow brands from its home office in Columbus, Ohio. Visit www.risebrands.com for more information.

