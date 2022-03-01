ACEP Stands in Support of Emergency Physicians Working in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) commends the bravery and steadfast commitment of emergency physicians currently treating patients in Ukraine.

"ACEP proudly supports the emergency physician colleagues currently working in Ukraine," said Gillian Schmitz, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "Emergency physicians across the world make a promise to treat anyone, anytime, and that means during conflict, disaster, pandemic, or any other difficult time. ACEP members are courageously rising to meet the moment and treat patients under extraordinary circumstances and incredible duress."

Emergency physicians have indispensable roles as team leaders domestically and abroad working in both military and civilian capacity, with humanitarian and relief organizations and all levels of federal, state or local response efforts in times of crisis.

ACEP does not organize direct response, but the association and its international membership section have extensive resources for physicians who work, or wish to work, in areas where coordinated response to disasters and crises is required across the world. ACEP encourages emergency physicians who wish to assist during a disaster or crisis to join an international medical response team. If you're interested in donating money or resources to Ukraine, you can find a list of charities and disaster relief organizations here.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

