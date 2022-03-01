Azzur Group Celebrates 10 Years of Laboratory Services Tailored to the Life Science Industry

HATBORO, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, 2022, Azzur Group celebrates 10 years of providing industry-leading laboratory services through its Azzur Labs brand. Azzur Labs was established in 2012 in Schnecksville, PA, growing into a nationwide company of experts dedicated to providing professional analytical compliance testing and consultative services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as healthcare facilities.

"I'm honored to celebrate our team of Azzurians for their dedication to our clients and the broader community of patients they serve," said Kym Faylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, Azzur Labs. "From our beginnings in the Lehigh Valley, we've grown exponentially in capacity as well as capabilities, and I'm excited for the opportunities the next 10 years will surely bring for our growing business."

Today, Azzur Labs has grown to include five additional operating laboratories in U.S. biotech and pharmaceutical hubs: Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Raleigh, and San Diego, with headquarters remaining in Schnecksville, PA.

Azzur Labs has received numerous accolades since its founding, including INC Top 50 Best Places to Work in PA, INC Fastest-Growing Companies, and Best Place to Work in PA.

From labs, to on-demand cleanroom facilities, training centers, and consulting and advisory offices across the nation, Azzur helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their enterprises. With four decades of service to the industry, Azzur is a trusted partner to leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain.For more information about Azzur Group, visit Azzur.com.

About Azzur Group

