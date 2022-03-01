InventHelp Inventors Develop Ultimate Drywall Tool (CCT-4555)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We desired a means to save labor costs while allowing drywall to be hung more easily," said inventors from Grove City, Ohio. "This inspired us to develop a device that could fill the need of two additional laborers and would be especially useful when hanging 4"x12" sheets on a ceiling."

They developed the patent-pending 4-N-1 LABOR SAVIOR as a means to eliminate the need for an assistant in order to save labor costs. This simple and easy to use tool would comprise four tools in one invention. It features a simply and easy to use design and is relatively modestly priced. Additionally, it provides a level of quality of installation comparable to a drywall lift.

