SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS FEBRUARY SALES RESULTS

CAMDEN, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 44,866 vehicle sales for February 2022, a 7.1 percent decrease compared with February 2021 (48,300). Semiconductor shortages and supply chain issues continue to impact manufacturers across the automotive industry, including SOA.

"Our retailers have been incredibly successful in sustaining a stellar car-buying and ownership experience despite supply chain challenges," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We also are proud to offer the safest, most reliable vehicles on the market. This month, our 2022 lineup captured six IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK awards, continuing our leadership as the brand with the most IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK + awards since 2013." * **

In February, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume and achieved its best February ever with 14,476 vehicle sales. Ascent sales for February 2022 increased 12.2 percent, while Impreza sales increased 30 percent compared to February 2021. BRZ sales for February 2022 increased 95 percent compared to the same month in 2021.

"Our retailers are continuing an impressive streak of sales efficiency records despite supply chain challenges," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Enthusiasm for Subaru vehicles remains high. Crosstrek had its best February ever, and reservations surpassed all expectations for our newest carline, the Subaru Solterra EV, with a lengthy waiting list."

Within the first 72 hours of opening the reservation system, ready-to-purchase customers filled nearly all reservations for the 2023 Subaru Solterra.

Carline Feb-22 Feb-21 % Chg Feb-22 Feb-21 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 11,255 13,482 -16.5% 24,786 26,689 -7.1% Impreza 3,520 2,708 30% 6,459 5,479 17.9% WRX/STI 31 1,721 -98.2% 372 3,276 -88.6% Ascent 5,181 4,619 12.2% 10,651 9,362 13.8% Legacy 1,417 2,234 -36.6% 2,909 3,980 -26.9% Outback 8,637 12,666 -31.8% 19,164 24,450 -21.6% BRZ 349 179 95% 680 342 98.8% Crosstrek 14,476 10,691 35.4% 24,003 21,122 13.6% TOTAL 44,866 48,300 -7.1% 89,024 94,700 -6.0%

*Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada.

** As of February 2022

