US Lighting Group Forms Futuro Houses LLC, a Manufacturer of Fiberglass Pre-Fab Off-Grid Houses, to Diversify its Products and Markets

EUCLID, Ohio, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), announced today it created Futuro Houses, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, to meet the fast growing demands for affordable housing. Futuro Houses offers a self-sufficient, cost-effective, energy efficient housing solution for an off-grid lifestyle. Futuro Houses, with its revolutionary designs and state-of-the-art wood-free fiberglass and carbon fiber composite construction, perfectly fits into a market looking for longer lasting, futuristic material houses in a smaller footprint with the amenities of a traditional home.

"US Lighting Group's management team is driving its 2022 strategic plan through market diversification. Extending our business into new markets, with new products is key to our growth and expansion. We are continually looking for ways to improve our bottom line and market diversification is helping to make this happen," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of the US Lighting Group.

"Also, engineering a futuristic house with our core competencies in molded fiberglass and marine products shows how diverse we are in the use of fiberglass composites. We designed the first Futuro house to be extremely environmentally friendly, comfortable with a spacious living space, and highly energy efficient," continued Mr. Corpora.

Futuro Houses employs the same lightweight fiberglass composite materials, marine gelcoats, windows, and Furrion appliances currently used in the manufacture of 100% molded fiberglass RV travel trailers by its sister company, Cortes Campers. Utilizing the same materials with which Cortes Campers is already manufacturing, gives the company multiple advantages in volume purchasing power, production efficiencies, and gains in economies of scale with more cost-effective production.

Futuro Houses first design is reminiscent of the UFO house designed by Finnish architect, Matti Suuronen, in the 1960s. Unfortunately, the original company went out of business due to multiple factors including windows that did not open, plus the original design was too cumbersome to ship cost effectively.

Futuro Houses has made major improvements by incorporating Cortes Campers RV double-pane acrylic windows that open. Futuro Houses has overcome the challenge of shipping the UFO house worldwide, by redesigning the entire shape of the house to fit inside an international shipping container. Like Cortes Campers, Futuro Houses does not use any wood in its construction, only 100% molded fiberglass, which will far outlast any traditional house made from wood.

About US Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries, Cortes Campers, LLC, a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers, Fusion X Marine, LLC a boat manufacturer, and Futuro Houses, LLC a fiberglass house manufacturer. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For additional information: uslightinggroup.com



About Futuro Houses, LLC

Futuro Houses is an innovative designer and manufacturer of futuristic to tiny houses built from advanced space age technology and marine-grade fiberglass composite materials for a longer lasting home. For additional information: futurohouses.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including but not limited to reference to orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

Futuro Houses LLC offers a self-sufficient, cost-effective, energy efficient housing solution for an off-grid lifestyle. Futuro Houses, with its revolutionary designs and state-of-the-art wood-free fiberglass and carbon fiber composite construction, perfectly fits into a market looking for longer lasting, futuristic material houses in a smaller footprint with the amenities of a traditional home. (PRNewswire)

Futuro Houses LLC employs the same lightweight fiberglass composite materials, marine gelcoats, windows, and Furrion appliances currently used in the manufacture of 100% molded fiberglass Cortes Campers RV travel trailers. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US Lighting Group, Inc.