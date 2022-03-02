Crown Electrokinetics to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference on March 14th

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company, today announced that Doug Croxall, Chairman & CEO of Crown, will participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference to be held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Crown Electrokinetics) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Croxall will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Gerard Sweeney, Senior Research Analyst at ROTH, on Monday, March 14th at 8:00 a.m. PT. To attend, register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Crown's management, please contact your appropriate ROTH representative.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint - We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio. For more information, please visit WWW.CROWNEK.COM.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crown Electrokinetics