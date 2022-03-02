Provident Healthcare Partners Wins Three Awards at the 13h Annual M&A Atlas Awards

BOSTON and NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners was the recipient of three awards at the 13th Annual America's M&A Atlas Awards.

Provident won Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year and was also awarded USA Deal of the Year for representing Austin Gastroenterology in its partnership with GI Alliance, a portfolio company of Waud Capital Partners.

In addition, Managing Director Eric Major was one of the recipients of the Rising Star Dealmaker Award. The Rising Star Dealmaker Award honors brilliant dealmakers for their dedication, closing value creating transactions, excellence and embodying fine leadership qualities to shape the future of dealmaking in the industry.

"We are delighted to be recognized as Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year and Boutique Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year for the sixth straight year. Additionally, Austin Gastroenterology's partnership with GI Alliance will allow the company to continue its growth in the greater Austin market, while solidifying GI Alliance as one of the largest independent GI practices in the country," commented Robert Ciardi, Managing Partner at Provident. "Eric Major's recognition as a recipient of the Rising Star award could not be more well-deserved. Eric has played a significant role in closing dozens of transactions during his tenure with Provident," continued Robert.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare service companies. The firm has a thorough knowledge of market sectors and specialties, and unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process. Provident uncovers value and opportunities that others often overlook to create transaction premiums for its clients. For additional information on Provident, please visit www.providenthp.com.

About Global M&A Network

Global M&A Network produces the M&A Atlas Awards™® for mergers, acquisitions, turnaround and alternative investor communities. Winning the M&A Atlas Awards equates to achieving the "Gold Standard of Performance" seal of endorsement, validating excellence, and preeminent status in the local, and global markets since the winners are selected on "deals criteria," firm expertise and team leadership merits. For additional information, please visit www.globalmanetwork.com.

