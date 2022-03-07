ALFA holds Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCIA, Mexico, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALFA S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ALFAA) ("ALFA") held its Annual General Shareholders' meeting today. Armando Garza Sada, Chairman of the Board, and Álvaro Fernández Garza, President of ALFA presented a report on the Company's 2021 results in which they highlighted better than expected financial results, driven by the businesses' ability to adapt quickly to market dynamics and capitalize on attractive opportunities in their respective industries.

Highlights for the year include:

Record Revenues (US $15,181 M ) and EBITDA (US $2,022 M ), adjusted for discontinued operations

32% increase in Capital Expenditures amounting to US $527 million

Solid financial position supported by lowest leverage level since 2018 (2.3 times Net Debt to EBITDA)

ALFA's rating improvement in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

ALFA Fundación promoted the development of more than 1,900 students in the 2020-2021 school cycle

The 2021 financial report as well as the appointment of the Board of Directors and its Committees were approved.

The shareholders also approved the payment of a cash dividend of 4 cents (US$) per share, equivalent to approximately US $196 million. The dividend is payable as of March 16, 2022.

Additionally, a maximum amount of Ps $5,800 million (approximately US $280 million) was approved for share buybacks. ALFA believes that its current share price does not adequately reflect the potential of its transformation process and the positive outlook of its businesses. The Company will implement the share buyback program in the best interest of its shareholders.

The Company published its 2021 Annual Report, which includes the Letter to Shareholders, on its website: http://www.alfa.com.mx/RI/reports.htm

About ALFA

ALFA manages a diversified portfolio of leading businesses with global operations: Sigma, a leading multinational food company, focused on the production, marketing and distribution of quality foods through recognized brands in Mexico, Europe, United States and Latin America. Alpek, one of the world's leading producers of polyester (PTA, PET, rPeT and fibers), and the leader in the Mexican market for polypropylene and expandable polystyrene (EPS). Axtel, a provider of Information Technology and Communication services for the enterprise and government segments in Mexico. In 2021, ALFA reported revenues of Ps. 308,060 million (US $15.2 billion), and EBITDA of Ps. 41,050 million (US $2.0 billion). ALFA's shares are quoted on the Mexican Stock Exchange and on Latibex, the market for Latin American shares of the Madrid Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.alfa.com.mx.

