BERMUDA IS READY FOR VISITORS TO EASILY ENJOY AN ISLAND GETAWAY WITH NEW COVID TRAVEL PROTOCOLS & DIRECT FLIGHTS

BERMUDA IS READY FOR VISITORS TO EASILY ENJOY AN ISLAND GETAWAY WITH NEW COVID TRAVEL PROTOCOLS & DIRECT FLIGHTS Effective March 7, 2022 , Relaxed Protocols Streamline Process For Vaccinated Travellers

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bermuda has announced updated COVID-19 protocols, offering new travel guidelines that will streamline the process for vaccinated travellers visiting the island by air. Effective March 7, 2022, the revised guidelines will continue to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors, while making it even more convenient for visitors.

Bermuda Tourism Authority (PRNewswire)

"News of Bermuda's relaxed travel guidelines has been met with great enthusiasm from travellers who can't wait to return to our island," said Charles H. Jeffers II, Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) CEO. "Our hotels and businesses are open with the Bermudian hospitality for which we are known. As spring and summer approach, there's never been a better time to visit."

Bermuda's new guidelines will require all visitors to show proof of current vaccination status and a negative COVID-19 test result for travellers aged 2 and older. Supervised antigen tests with two days of arrival and PCR tests with four days of arrival are allowed.

Travellers will need to complete the Travellers Authorisation form with this information 24 – 48 hours prior to arrival. Note: The Travellers Authorisation form fee has been reduced from $75 to $40 , which will include return testing if necessary.

Only fully vaccinated travelers are allowed in the country. Fully vaccinated is defined as having received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine with at least 14 days having passed since the last dose and before arrival in Bermuda . Booster shots will not be required.

Children 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated. Children eleven years and younger will take on the vaccination status of the guardian travelling with them.

No further testing will be required upon arrival. If country of origin requires a test to return, Bermuda will automatically schedule and provide return testing to travellers.

"People are ready to travel, and Bermuda is eager to welcome them back," said Douglas Trueblood, BTA Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "While we remain dedicated to taking the utmost precautions, our new guidelines have been designed with convenience and comfort in mind, in addition to safety. Additionally, with several returning daily flights this spring, the island is easily accessible once again."

Bermuda airlift updates include:

JetBlue's daily air service from Boston to Bermuda will begin on March 27

American Airlines will begin daily service to Bermuda from Philadelphia on April 5

United Airlines will begin daily service to Bermuda out of Newark on May 6

Air Canada will resume flights to Bermuda on May 1

For all Bermuda coronavirus updates and requirements, go to www.gov.bm/coronavirus.

About the Bermuda Tourism Authority

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is an independent, non-government entity and the official destination marketing organization for the island country. The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) promotes Bermuda globally as a world-class destination for leisure and group travel and tourism investment. For more information visit: www.gotobermuda.com/bermudatourism.

Contact: Adél Grobler

TURNER

bermuda@turnerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bermuda Tourism Authority