The virtual event on March 8th will bring together federal lawmakers, leaders from Morehouse College and the Propel Center, and Georgia Power's Chairman, President and CEO Chris Womack, to discuss diversity and equity in the energy sector

Southern Company and Black Enterprise to Convene Leaders on Investing in an Inclusive Energy Future The virtual event on March 8th will bring together federal lawmakers, leaders from Morehouse College and the Propel Center, and Georgia Power's Chairman, President and CEO Chris Womack, to discuss diversity and equity in the energy sector

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 8th at 12:00 pm EST, Southern Company and Black Enterprise will partner to present Investing in Tomorrow, Today, a virtual event bringing together Georgia's Senator Raphael Warnock; Georgia Power's Chairman, President, and CEO Chris Womack; Dr. David A. Thomas, President of Morehouse College; Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama's 7th congressional district and the Bipartisan HBCU Caucus; and Anthony Oni, Managing Partner of Elevate Future Fund and Chair of the Propel Center, for a conversation on the importance of inclusive innovation in the energy sector.

(PRNewsfoto/Earl G. Graves Publishing) (PRNewswire)

Southern Company and Black Enterprise to Convene Leaders on Investing in an Inclusive Energy Future

Moderated by Black Enterprise's Chief Content Officer Derek Dingle, Investing in Tomorrow, Today will focus on the business case for investing in a diverse talent pipeline and how HBCUs can provide opportunities for innovation across the country. U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock will kick off the event with opening remarks.

The event will feature fireside chats with Chris Womack of Georgia Power and Dr. David A. Thomas of Morehouse College on the role that companies and educational institutions play in creating an inclusive workforce for tomorrow's energy leaders. Rep. Terri Sewell and Anthony Oni of Elevate Future Fund will then close the event with a moderated discussion about striving towards a clean and equitable energy economy.

Investing in Tomorrow, Today will air live on March 8 at 12:00 pm EST. RSVP for free here.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE