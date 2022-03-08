33-year-old Texas Health Cardiac Rehab Patient Exercising Her Way Back to Good Health

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 33, Domonique Reagan had a heart attack on Christmas Eve that put her life in jeopardy. The young wife and mother turned to the cardiac rehabilitation program at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital to help her recover.

"With the patient's personal history of heart attack at a very young age, cardiac rehab offers her an improved likelihood of doing well in the future," said Michael Graceffo, M.D., a cardiologist on the medical staff at Texas Health Arlington Memorial.

While undergoing cardiac rehab, patients wear a telemetry monitor as they exercise, and their heart rhythms are displayed on a large monitor that is in constant view by exercise physiologists and each patient. Also monitored are heart rates, blood pressure and oxygen saturation.

"They find comfort in knowing that we're closely monitoring their workout," said Brenda Doughty, C.V.R.N.-B.C., Cardiac Rehabilitation manager.

"You can tell when your legs are tired or you have shortness of breath, but you have no idea how your heart is responding to that activity," Doughty said.

The clinical team develops a plan that is right for each patient and their condition.

"It's rebuilding my stamina back to where it needs to be, and it's at a good pace."

As she continues recovering, Reagan is sharing her story.

"You're never too young, and you never know what's going to happen," Reagan said. "I do know that God still has me here for a reason, and I plan to share my testimony with everyone willing to listen."

