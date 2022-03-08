Enjoy Easy Comfort Meals in 30 Minutes with HORMEL® SQUARE TABLE™ Entrees

AUSTIN, Minn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of HORMEL® refrigerated entrees, a family favorite and convenient solution for any mealtime, announced a packaging redesign to highlight consumer relevant product benefits and improved food forward appetite appeal, under the HORMEL® SQUARE TABLE™ entrees brand. Entrees and sides are among the fastest growing refrigerated food categories, as consumers look to make home cooking more convenient. The versatility of delicious HORMEL® SQUARE TABLE™ entrees offer consumers the ability to spend more time with their families while eating their favorite comfort foods.

The versatility of delicious HORMEL® SQUARE TABLE™ entrees offer consumers the ability to spend more time with their families while eating their favorite comfort foods. (PRNewswire)

"Over the last two years, we've seen a dramatic increase in consumers looking for meals that are ready in 30 minutes or less and are perfect for eating occasions at home," said Daniel Collier, brand manager of HORMEL® SQUARE TABLE™ entrees. "Our HORMEL® SQUARE TABLE™ entrees deliver the nutritional benefits consumers are looking for and feature No Preservatives, No Artificial Colors or Flavors, and No Artificial Ingredients. These quick and easy comfort meals help consumers spend less time in the kitchen and more time around the table with their families. In addition, we have added our memorable new HORMEL® SQUARE TABLE™ entrees brand to Improve consumer recall and recognition in store.

HORMEL® SQUARE TABLE™ entrees are available in eight delectable varieties. There is a 15 oz. package ideal for up to three people and 24 oz. package for five people, it can go from the refrigerator to the microwave to the table in just minutes.

New HORMEL® SQUARE TABLE™ entrees will retail for $6.99-$12.99 and are available at Walmart and local grocery stores nationwide. For more information on the HORMEL® SQUARE TABLE™ entrees, please visit https://hormel.com/Brands/Refrigerated-Entrees

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD. ™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Columbus®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for the 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and https://csr.hormelfoods.com/ .

Contact: Media Relations

507-434-6352

media@hormel.com

The makers of HORMEL® refrigerated entrees, a family favorite and convenient solution for any mealtime, announced a packaging redesign to highlight consumer relevant product benefits and improved food forward appetite appeal, under the HORMEL® SQUARE TABLE™ entrees brand. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods