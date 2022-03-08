Inhibikase Therapeutics to Present Phase 1/1b Clinical Data at the Upcoming AD/PD™ Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases Conference

BOSTON and ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders, today announced that Dr. Milton Werner, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase, will give an oral presentation at the AD/PD™, Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases Conference being held in Barcelona, Spain from March 15-20, 2022.

Dr. Werner will discuss the results from the Company's preclinical, Phase 1and Phase 1b studies of its highly selective Abelson Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor IkT-148009 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In preclinical animal models, IkT-148009 has demonstrated the ability to clear alpha-synuclein aggregates from the brain and GI tract, protect neurons from degeneration, may promote regeneration of neurons, and induce substantial functional recovery in measures of motor and non-motor function. The Phase 1 study, which was initiated in February 2021, demonstrated high levels of drug exposure in the blood with no clinically significant adverse events observed across 88 subjects in single and/or 7-day dosing up to 250 mg. Penetration into the central nervous system was confirmed by measures of IkT-148009 in the spinal fluid. In the ongoing Phase 1b study in mild to moderately advanced Parkinson's patients (Hoehn & Yahr scale ≤ 3.0), no clinically meaningful adverse events have been observed and the Company will provide an update on safety and pharmacokinetics of IkT-148009 in patients. These promising results continue to validate the safety and therapeutic potential of IkT-148009 as a potential disease-modifying treatment for Parkinson's disease. Inhibikase expects to initiate a Phase 2 study for IkT-148009 in the second quarter of 2022.

Details for the presentation are below:

Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases Conference:

Presentation: Parkinson's Disease Modification Through Abl Kinase Inhibition

Date: Friday, March 18, 2022

Time: 5:45 PM - 6:00 PM

