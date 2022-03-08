Innoviz Selects BlackBerry QNX Operating System for its InnovizOne and InnovizTwo LiDAR Sensors

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies (Nasdaq: INVZ), (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading provider of high-performance LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced it has selected the BlackBerry QNX Automotive Operating System for its LiDAR sensors. Specifically designed for safety-critical embedded systems, the BlackBerry QNX RTOS (Real Time Operating System), is used for InnovizOne, Innoviz's first automotive-grade LiDAR, InnovizTwo, Innoviz's next-generation low-cost LiDAR, and Innoviz's hardware.

BlackBerry QNX is an embedded, pre-certified operating system designed for the automotive sector where functional safety embedded software is critical. The BlackBerry QNX platform enables Innoviz's point cloud to provide the required safety levels and facilitates reliable, high-performance and competitively priced LiDAR solutions.

"Innoviz's focus on safety and reliability includes the operating system level and shaped our decision to build our products, starting with InnovizOne, on the QNX platform. We are excited to continue the collaboration with BlackBerry, demonstrating safety and reliability coupled with leading performance in our next-generation InnovizTwo for the automotive OEM market," said Omer Keilaf, Innoviz Co-Founder and CEO.

"BlackBerry QNX is more than an operating system. The platform offers an agile foundation for co-developing complex software, functionally safe system design and demanding end-to-end security systems. Working with Innoviz, we look forward to supporting new LiDAR innovations that enhance vehicle safety now and into the future," added Joerg Zimmer, VP EMEA at BlackBerry.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been elected both by an internationally-recognized premium car brand for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

