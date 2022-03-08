Pueblo powers enhanced operations and value with XOi

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, announces a new partnership with Pueblo , a leading HVAC, plumbing and controls company serving industrial, commercial, educational and health care facilities throughout Arizona.

(PRNewswire)

The collaboration equips Pueblo field technicians with XOi's advanced data insights and tech-enablement platform to drive efficiency and productivity.

"We see significant new efficiencies across the board, from streamlined communication internally and with customers to powerful new resources for support and visual documentation," said Steve Kallan, VP of Building Services for Pueblo. "Our team can focus on delivering the highest quality of service while customers enjoy the enhanced convenience and transparency XOi enables. In addition, we're reducing the average amount of time it takes to complete a job by 10%, which adds value for customers and boosts our production."

XOi's data-driven cloud-based solution allows techs to utilize, aggregate and analyze critical job data and maximize customer value through industry-leading efficiency, accuracy and accountability. With a full suite of standardized workflows, job documentation capabilities, and technician training and enablement solutions, teams can build deep and easily accessible institutional knowledge bases that support real-time decision-making and data-based continuity. Service teams can apply these extensive data-science capabilities to analyze those foundational elements and strategically respond to evolving data trends and forecasts.

"In the current economic climate, commercial contractors are looking for convenient, accessible solutions that help them manage the labor shortage, streamline communications and continue to deliver stellar service to their customers," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "The unique granular analytics XOi makes available can help contractors provide market-leading services while optimizing operations to support revenue and growth."

For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit https://xoi.io .

About Pueblo

Pueblo performs a broad offering of HVAC and plumbing maintenance, replacement, retrofit, repair, and installation services for industrial plants, commercial facilities, education campuses, governmental agencies, and healthcare facilities throughout the sunbelt region. The company was founded in 2001, focusing on delivering the highest-quality execution and customer service. Pueblo has an over 20-year history of consistently performing work while demonstrating honesty, dedication, and integrity, resulting in strong, long-lasting customer relationships.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XOi Technologies