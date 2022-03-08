Speck Unveils Protective Cases for New iPhone SE (2022) and iPad (2022)

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck announced cases for the new iPhone® SE (2022) and iPad® (2022). The iPhone SE (2022) collection includes the Presidio® line of cases, equipped with unmatched protection with integrated Microban® antimicrobial technology and protection from drops of 13 feet. Cases for iPhone SE 2022 also fit the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE (2020).

To show off the beauty and colors of the iPhone SE (2022), the cases in the Presidio Perfect-Clear line offer brilliant clarity that resists yellowing and discoloration, and are designed to provide superior protection and durability. The Presidio Perfect-Clear line includes a variety of functions and styles, including: Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips, Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter, and Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter + Grips.

Staying true to their commitment to give 360-degree device protection, Speck has released ShieldView™ Glass screen protectors for iPhone SE (2022) with a Goof Proof® installation tray for easy application. Every case in this new collection and the ShieldView Glass screen protectors have built-in antimicrobial treatment from Microban, delivering a 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria on the surface of the screen protector and the case.

Today, Apple® also announced new green hues for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. To display the new color, the Presidio Perfect-Clear lineup provides unmatched clarity and 13-foot drop protection. The Presidio Perfect-Clear collection has an entire line of Compatible with MagSafe options designed to reliably work with all Apple MagSafe® accessories. This lineup of cases starts at just $39.95.

For iPad (2022), Speck announced Balance Folio™, a slim tablet case that protects against drops up to 4 feet, and securely holds Apple Pencil® (2nd Generation). The cover converts into a viewing stand, while a magnetic camera shield and a secure latch closure keep everything secure if bumped or dropped. For added protection, Presidio Pro Folio includes drop protection up to 6 feet and includes Microban antimicrobial product protection.

The full Speck line for new devices includes:

Presidio2 Pro ($44.95) – A super-protective and pocket-friendly case with a soft-touch finish for a better look, enhanced feel and added scratch resistance.

Presidio2 Grip ($44.95) – No-slip grips with Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology along the perimeter for airbag-like protection.

Presidio Perfect-Clear ($39.95) – The most clear protective case Speck has ever designed. Innovative materials allow the case to stay clear longer and provide more protection and durability.

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips ($44.95) – No-slip grips provide ultimate durability, and a clear coating resists discoloration over time.

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter + Grips ($44.95) – Shimmering glitter crystals embedded with iconic grip design.

Balance Folio for iPad (2022) ($39.95) – A slim and stylish tablet case with 4-foot drop protection, a durable exterior protects against scratches and dents, while an interior liner protects your screen against scuffs and abrasions.

Presidio Pro Folio for iPad (2022) ($59.95) – Dual-layer folio case with 6-foot all-over drop protection, fully compatible with the Apple Pencil, and a typing/viewing stand.

Speck cases for the iPhone SE (2022) and iPad (2022) are available now starting at $39.95 at SpeckProducts.com and select retailers.

About Speck

Speck is more than a product company; we're a community pursuing a future of possibility. Since 2001, Speck has been creating award-winning products ranging from phone cases to accessories to soft goods that integrate seamlessly into your lifestyle. Designed to go with you wherever the road leads, each product is deliberately created to make an impact—and take one. Whether you're working, playing or exploring, we're meeting you at each juncture with thoughtful design and innovative technology that helps you squeeze the most out of every moment for a Life, Better Lived. Our roots are in the heart of Silicon Valley, a place where big ideas are transformed into great products. Our community inspires us to craft masterfully engineered items that enhance every single day. We believe in demanding more from life, which means focusing on the details so that you can protect what matters to you.

Find out how Speck helps you connect with what's important. For a Life, Better Lived. Get to know us at SpeckProducts.com.

