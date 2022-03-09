Alliant International University and Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Partner to Launch New Healthcare Data Analytics Course

Alliant International University and Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Partner to Launch New Healthcare Data Analytics Course

SAN DIEGO , March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2021, Alliant International University announced a new partnership with Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), effectively strengthening the California School of Management & Leadership (CSML) Master's in Healthcare Analytics (MSHA) degree program.

Now, in 2022, the two have partnered to launch a new Intermediate Healthcare Data Analytics course, offering knowledge and skills to improve healthcare through innovative and essential techniques that enable the delivery of efficient and quality healthcare analytics.

Alliant International University and HIMSS understood the importance of developing this course as healthcare organizations are increasingly relying on professionals for data-driven decision-making to help guide them to strategically organize and analyze medical and healthcare-related issues. The course provides knowledge and skills to improve healthcare through innovative and essential techniques that enable the delivery of efficient and quality healthcare analytics.

"In the increasingly high-tech era of business and the state of the world during a global pandemic, there has never been a more important time for healthcare analysts to make an impact on the success of the organization they serve and in their own life," said Dr. Rachna Kumar, dean of CSML at Alliant International University. "Partnering with HIMSS brings a new caliber of courses to give the future leaders of the healthcare analytics profession the skills needed to succeed."

Whether you are a seasoned professional looking to open every door of opportunity, just entering the corporate community, or seeking to enhance your career, this course will give you powerful skills. In this innovative course, students will learn the following:

Why analytics is the fundamental tool and enterprise engine for successful healthcare delivery transformation to better quality, lower cost, and improved customer satisfaction

How analytics is used in supporting healthcare quality improvement through provider profiling (measure development, variations monitoring and control, benchmark and best practice comparison, outlier reduction)

How analytics is used in supporting healthcare outcome improvement through patient profiling and population health management (risk stratification, gap analysis, impact estimate, and prediction)

How analytics is used in supporting healthcare fraud, waste, and abuse reduction to improve operational efficiency

How to build, grow and develop a robust analytical capacity towards a mature analytical organization to support insight-driven operation

This course is led by Dr. Frank Song, CSML's Adjunct Professor and Data and Analytics Director for the Central California Alliance for Health, will provide participants with powerful skills to enhance their careers and open every door of opportunity.

The self-paced online course spans 12 weeks, Monday, March 28, to Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Registration is available here through Thursday, March 17, 2022.

For more information on the Intermedia Healthcare Data Analytics Course program, visit https://www.himss.org/events/intermediate-healthcare-data-analytics-course .

About Alliant International University

Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology , education , business management , forensic studies , and law . Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world. More information is available at www.alliant.edu .

About Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, Inc. (HIMSS)

The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, Inc. (HIMSS) is a global advisor, thought leader and member association committed to transforming the health ecosystem. As a mission-driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers from across the ecosystem on best practices.

HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

