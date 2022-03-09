Crocs, Inc. Pauses Business Operations and Importation of Goods in Russia

The company will continue to pay corporate and retail staff within the country and has committed to supporting humanitarian relief efforts.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) announced this morning that it has made a decision to pause its direct-to-consumer business, inclusive of e-commerce and retail operations, in Russia. The company has also paused the importation of goods into the country.

Crocs is devastated by the tragic war in Ukraine and stands in solidarity with those impacted by and enduring this humanitarian crisis.

During this difficult time, the company remains focused on providing support to its colleagues in the region. In Russia, all corporate and retail staff will continue to receive pay during this pause.

"Comfort is needed now more than ever and we're pleased to make a donation to UNICEF to support those directly impacted by the war. Additionally, as a People Purposed organization, taking care of our employees remains a top priority," said Crocs Chief Executive Officer Andrew Rees. "While our decision to pause all business operations in Russia was decisive, our commitment to doing the right thing is unwavering. Our hearts are with all those enduring this crisis and we hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine."

Through Crocs Cares, the company has made a donation to UNICEF, a long-standing global partner. These funds will support UNICEF's on-the-ground humanitarian efforts with a specific focus on addressing the needs of displaced children and families throughout the region.

