Crunch Fitness, opening in 2 weeks, looking for its 'Founding 500' members!

COLUMBIA, Mo., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Where can you sweat, laugh, burn calories, gain friends, and build self-confidence? Crunch Fitness is an inclusive, diverse, modern fitness club that offers quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training and group fitness. At Crunch Columbia, they are aimed at nurturing members through encouragement, entertainment, and empowerment.

Crunch Fitness is taking the place of what used to be an Office Depot on S Providence Rd. Once the $5 million dollar renovation is finished, at 40,000 square feet it will be the biggest gym in Columbia. Crunch will be open 24 hours, 5-days a week and they're targeting Mizzou students to fill over 100 open positions.

Crunch Fitness will be opening their doors at 101 S Providence Rd in 2 weeks and are looking to invite their first members to join the fun at a special rate during a second presale launch party. The first presale launch party was held last month during the coldest day of the year and due to popular demand of local vendors and the entire community they are giving everyone a chance to get in on pre-opening rates!

The first 500 people to join Crunch Fitness will to pay only $1 for enrollment (regular $79) and will get their first 30 days FREE!

The One Day Only Presale starts this Thursday March 10th, where prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/ColumbiaMo or visit the club, meet the trainers and enroll at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members receive a presale rate of $1 down and 1 month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more. The offer is available to the first 500 members only. The club opens for workouts in 2 weeks!

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Columbia will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, personal training, a cycling studio, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, sunless spray options, Kids Crunch, and more.

"We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to Columbia," said Brian Hibbard. "With top-quality equipment and amazing classes, there is definitely something for everyone at Crunch, and we can't wait to empower Columbia residents to achieve their fitness goals."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

