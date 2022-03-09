English Version of Hands-On Medical VR Developed. Exhibiting At SXSW 2022.

TOKYO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Good Inc. (based in Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Kensuke Joji; hereafter "Jolly Good"), known for developing and providing medical VR solutions and digital therapeutics VR programs, has developed an English version of their VR medical hands-on tracking system. Known as "VR Hands-On," the software allows students and physicians to engage in medical training and evaluation in a virtual space. The company plans to give the public its first look of the latest version at the SXSW 2022 held in Austin, Texas, U.S.A., which starts on March 13th.

"VR Hands-On" a medica VR simulation featuring hand tracking in live-action

VR Hands-On uses actual, 360 degree scene of medical procedures performed by leading physicians together with a hand tracking sensor to give VR viewers the chance to experience realistic medical situation and procedures. This real-world VR is different from the CG-simulated VR, creating a realistic environment to practice and evaluate at the same time. Using the system that senses both the user's line-of-sight and their hand placement, VR Hands-On is able to evaluate the student's level of proficiency in performing medical procedures, thereby increasing their motivation to continue with VR training.

VR Hands-On promotion video: https://youtu.be/fdoEWKxW5oA

Lack of staff continues to affect medical community. Quality of medical care can drop in future.

Dwindling numbers of medical professionals has become a serious problem worldwide. In 2020, the U.S. faced a shortage of 1 million nurses¹. In Japan, the country is said to be on track to seeing a lack of 2.5 million nurses by 2025². The worse this situation becomes, less opportunities for medical professionals to study, which may lead to a significant drop in medical quality in years to come. In order to address these concerns, Jolly Good feels it is important to expand the availability of effective, high quality training materials within the medical community.

About SXSW

SXSW is a large-scale, yearly festival and business conference held in Austin, Texas, U.S.A. For the past 30 years its attendees have been able to experience some of the world's preeminent musical, cinematic, and interactive content. Spanning the course of 10 days, its tens of thousands of attendees make SXSW one of the largest events of its kind worldwide.

SXSW official website: https://www.sxsw.com/

Exhibit Overview

SXSW 2022 Creative Industries Expo

Exhibition Period: Sunday, March 13th through Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, 10 am to 5 pm

Exhibition Venue: Austin Convention Center 500 E Cesar Chavez St. Austin, TX 78701

(Jolly Good Exhibit Booth No.: Hall 3 Booth #1329)

Creative Industries Expo official website: https://www.sxsw.com/exhibitions/creative-industries-expo/

About Jolly Good Inc. (https://jollygood.co.jp/en)

Jolly Good is a medical technology company that develops high-precision VR solutions and AI-based medical and welfare services that analyze user behavior in the VR space. Using technologies such as VR and AI, we are accelerating human growth and social rehabilitation in medical education, support for persons with disabilities, treatment of mental illness, and so on, as well as developing services to support the evolution of medical care and finding purpose in life, in collaboration with various research institutions and companies.

Jolly Good is seeking business partners to help develop, research, and sell digital therapies together in the areas of mental illness and lifestyle-related diseases.

