Leidos awarded NIAID contract to support biomedical research

RESTON, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a new prime contract to provide biomedical preclinical and development capabilities to support the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The seven-year, multi-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has an approximate value of up to $545 million across all task areas to be engaged on this program. This project will be funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the NIAID, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N93021D00030.

"Leidos is proud to support NIAID and provide world-class innovations to treat and prevent infectious, immunologic and allergic diseases," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "For more than two decades, Leidos has supported the U.S. biomedical research community. We are pleased to continue this journey and provide robust biomedical research to reinforce NIAID and its important mission."

Under the contract, Leidos will provide a suite of biomedical, preclinical and development capabilities and capacity to the NIAID. These include chemistry manufacturing and control, non-clinical research, analytics, bioinformatics, computational biology, biostatistical services and both basic and mechanistic studies. Leidos will also utilize its expertise in machine learning, natural language processing, high-level analytics, analytic programming languages and analysis methods.

Since 2000, Leidos has held several large medical product development contracts with federal government agencies to plan and manage biological and small molecule development programs for various disease indications. These include malaria, spinal muscular atrophy, anthrax, West Nile virus, HIV, polio, Candida and influenza. Through these contracts, Leidos has provided services from initial concept to clinical implementation, including preclinical activities and clinical trial evaluation.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

