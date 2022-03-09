Madison Reed Appoints Jose Zuniga as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed , the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry, today announced the appointment of Jose Zuniga as Chief Financial Officer. Zuniga brings with him a wealth of retail and technology experience hailing from his leadership position at Dollar Shave Club, where he most recently served as CFO, as well as roles at Google, Yahoo! and Overture. During his seven year tenure at Dollar Shave Club, Zuniga led the company through its most transformative stages, including its $1 billion acquisition by Unilever and its omnichannel expansion.

"I am thrilled for Jose to be joining Madison Reed during this tremendous period of growth for our company. Not only does his unbelievably unique experience and vision meet the future of Madison Reed as our business expands, but it is also the unmatched passion, heart and soul that he brings to our company," said Amy Errett, CEO and Founder of Madison Reed. "This is a full circle moment – as a past venture capitalist, companies like Dollar Shave Club sparked my obsession with revolutionizing a CPG category and we found that opportunity in hair color, an equivalent gap in beauty for women. I know with Jose we are in great hands and that we will surpass our business goals while upholding our unique and important values."

In this role, Zuniga will lead Madison Reed's financial functions, data and analytics and help scale its footprint and growth operations. Zuniga will report into Madison Reed CEO and Founder Amy Errett, working alongside her and the C-Suite to build upon the brand's omnichannel success rooted in offering convenient, salon-gorgeous and affordable hair color solutions, free of harsh ingredients, at-home or at one of Madison Reed's 60+ Hair Color Bars nationwide.

"I'm excited to bring my professional experience and financial acumen to Madison Reed, an incredibly powerful omnichannel CPG company that is providing women with a better way to color their hair through its multi-channel approach, superior customer experience and prestige products," said Jose Zuniga, Chief Financial Officer at Madison Reed. "While all of these are important draws, it was Madison Reed's soul and culture that sold me on this opportunity. Amy is a fantastic founder who truly views her people as the company's most valuable assets – I'm honored to join this team."

This appointment comes during a year of tremendous growth for Madison Reed. The brand is rapidly expanding their Hair Color Bar business, with plans to end 2022 with 80+ locations nationwide, is growing their omnichannel offerings and adding to their color, care and maintenance product portfolio through new innovation that is always Smart 8-Free and Leaping Bunny Certified. For more information, please visit www.madison-reed.com .

About Madison Reed

Founded in 2013, Madison Reed is the prestige beauty brand revolutionizing the hair color industry. Madison Reed offers clients over 55+ shades of gorgeous color, Smart 8-Free formulas developed in Italy, technology, personalized service, and the freedom to get salon-gorgeous results whether they color their hair at home or by a professional colorist in one of Madison Reed's 60 and counting Hair Color Bars across the country. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com , Amazon, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars, Ulta and select Ulta at Target locations, in addition to DoorDash delivery.

