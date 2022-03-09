Mikra Cellular Sciences Receives $8.5 Million in Funding to Launch Novel Therapeutic Product

TORONTO, Canada and TORRANCE, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra"), a biosciences company driving breakthrough applications of bioactive compounds to positively impact human health and intervene before pharmaceuticals are necessary, today announced $8.5 million in funding from its parent company, Lifeist Wellness Inc. The funding will be used in part to market and meet Mikra's consumer demand for its first product, CELLF™ (pronounced "self"), engineered to increase cellular performance and improve one's "healthspan," as well as fuel Mikra's continuous product development. CELLF currently has a waitlist of 40,000+ consumers, all of whom will gain access to the product via pre-sale today.

CELLF by Mikra is an intensive superblend formula that is designed to help boost energy and mental focus on a cellular level. When ingested, CELLF seeks to counteract the effects of oxidative stress and damage to internal cellular systems and to bring the body back to homeostasis. CELLF is a novel cellular therapeutic compound that targets consumers 30+ years of age who are beginning to notice that their biological age is affecting their everyday performance. Manufactured in a proprietary oxygen-deprived environment and only produced in small batches, CELLF works at a cellular level to help combat systemic fatigue, inflammation, and brain fog by promoting the creation of mitochondria, increasing their efficiency and removing the buildup of older, dysfunctional cells. In addition, the product uses a patented delivery mechanism that utilizes a transferrin glyco-protein that ensures the bioactive compounds are delivered to the best site of absorption within the body and directly into cells.

"While increasing lifespan has always been the holy grail of scientific achievements, at Mikra we are instead entirely focused on achieving a greater 'healthspan.' We want to maximize the number of years that you feel healthy and live as your best 'you.'" said Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra. "By using the most potent formulation on the market, going to great lengths with clinical testing, and using a proprietary delivery system, we are ensuring CELLF will keep its promises when it ships to consumers, ensuring that the product is enhancing healthy aging pathways now and in future versions."

Mikra currently has a patent pending on CELLF's formulation and mechanism-of-action and is currently conducting genomic pre-clinical trials to demonstrate the efficacy of the product at a genetic level with InVivo Biosystems. In addition, Mikra will continuously be improving CELLF with enhanced versions as the scientific results of trials yield further information. A scientific advisory group consisting of distinguished physicians and medical researchers will also be consulting on the product.

"We are taking the additional steps of conducting these time-consuming, costly, and extensive clinical trials because we want to document the impact that CELLF will really have on our cellular pathways. In fact, all of our scientific findings will be made public in order to demonstrate our commitment to transparent R&D," said Jamal. "For us, this is not about just producing another supplemental product out on store shelves, this is about releasing a product that has gone through extensive clinical studies that can actually improve your quality of life."

To learn more about Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. and to register for the product's pre-sale, visit: www.wearemikra.com .

About Mikra, Cellular Sciences Inc.

Mikra is a biological sciences and consumer wellness company on a mission to increase your healthspan by focusing on the tiniest aspect of your health: the cell. People are made up of over 37 trillion cells with a variety of different sizes, shapes, functions and lifespan. These cells are responsible for energy, happiness, recovery potential and so much more. Mikra is exploring the link between changes at a cellular level and the cascading effects it can have on health.

View original content:

SOURCE Mikra