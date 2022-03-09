MILLER INDUSTRIES REPORTS 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net sales were $201.7 million, an increase of 13.1%, compared to $178.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.7 million, or $0.24 per share, a decrease of 77.4%, compared to net income of $12.0 million, or $1.05 per share, in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $15.6 million, or 7.7% of net sales, compared to $24.3 million, or 13.6% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $11.2 million, or 5.5% of net sales, compared to $9.4 million, or 5.3% of net sales, in the prior year period.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net sales were $717.5 million, an increase of 10.2% compared to $651.3 million in the prior year period. The Company reported net income of $16.3 million, or $1.42 per share for the full year of 2021, a decrease of 45.5% compared to net income of $29.8 million, or $2.62 per share for the full year of 2020.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable March 28, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2022, the forty-fifth consecutive quarter that the Company has paid a dividend.

William G. Miller, II, Chief Executive Officer of the Company said, "We continued to experience supply chain challenges and inflation pressures during the fourth quarter. While it remains difficult to secure certain parts for our products that would allow us to complete finished goods, we are pleased with the steps we have taken to improve the underlying business. We expect that our inventory build-up and strong backlog levels will allow us to capitalize on the demand in our end-markets as supply chain challenges ease. While we are unsure of the timing of a resolution to the supply chain constraints, we believe we have taken the necessary operational actions and pricing initiatives to offset inflationary pressures as we remain committed to providing excellent service to our customers, distributors, and stakeholders."

Mr. Miller, II continued, "Demand remains at all-time highs. Given the favorable macro dynamics and strong backlog levels, we remain confident about our long-term business prospects. We also saw continued improvement in our international operations as European pandemic restrictions eased. The extended nature of supply chain and inflationary challenges has proved difficult for not only Miller, but for nearly every manufacturing company around the globe. That said, we remain focused on our strategy of delivering our backlog and improving our operational efficiency to hit the ground running as these pressures subside. Supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures had eased slightly as we moved into 2022, however the impact of the current military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has added an additional negative impact on our raw material availability and pricing. We will continue to focus on opportunities in front of us to generate long-term shareholder value."

Miller Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31



December 31













%













%



2021



2020

Change



2021



2020

Change NET SALES $ 201,691

$ 178,337

13.1%

$ 717,476

$ 651,286

10.2%































COSTS OF OPERATIONS

186,092



154,087

20.8%



647,624



572,928

13.0%































GROSS PROFIT

15,599



24,250

(35.7)%



69,852



78,358

(10.9)%































OPERATING EXPENSES:





























Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

11,180



9,442

18.4%



46,233



39,714

16.4%































NON-OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSES:





























Interest Expense, Net

454



197

130.5%



1,355



1,215

11.5%































Other (Income) Expense, Net

64



(275)

(123.3)%



498



(668)

(174.6)%































Total Expense, Net

11,698



9,364

24.9%



48,086



40,261

19.4%































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

3,901



14,886

(73.8)%



21,766



38,097

(42.9)%































INCOME TAX PROVISION

1,186



2,866

(58.6)%



5,511



8,267

(33.3)%































NET INCOME $ 2,715

$ 12,020

(77.4)%

$ 16,255

$ 29,830

(45.5)%































































BASIC INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.24

$ 1.05

(77.4)%

$ 1.42

$ 2.62

(45.8)%































CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18

$ 0.18

0.0%

$ 0.72

$ 0.72

0.0%































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:





























Basic

11,411



11,405

0.1%



11,411



11,405

0.1%

Miller Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)



December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and temporary investments $ 54,332

$ 57,521 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,155 and $1,295 at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

153,977



141,642 Inventories, net

114,908



83,939 Prepaid expenses

5,751



3,167 Total current assets

328,968



286,269 NONCURRENT ASSETS:









Property, plant and equipment, net

96,496



98,620 Right-of-use assets - operating leases

1,231



1,468 Goodwill

11,619



11,619 Other assets

533



434 TOTAL ASSETS $ 438,847

$ 398,410











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Accounts payable $ 119,029

$ 85,534 Accrued liabilities

24,866



24,773 Current portion of operating lease obligation

361



354 Current portion of finance lease obligation

15



21 Total current liabilities

144,271



110,682 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:









Noncurrent portion of operating lease obligation

870



1,116 Noncurrent portion of finance lease obligation

—



15 Deferred income tax liabilities

5,170



4,144 Total liabilities

150,311



115,957











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,410,728 and 11,405,468, outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

114



114 Additional paid-in capital

151,449



151,249 Accumulated surplus

141,918



133,879 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,945)



(2,789) Total shareholders' equity

288,536



282,453 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 438,847

$ 398,410

