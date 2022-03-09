Myeloid Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Presentations on mRNA in-vivo Delivery and ATAK™ CAR Receptors at AACR 2022 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present two late-breaking posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA.
Details of the Myeloid posters are below:
Title: ATAK receptors, a new class of chimeric antigen receptors that harness innate immunity in myeloid cells to target cancer
Session: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1
Date and Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ET
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 17
Title: In vivo programming of myeloid cells by mRNA mediated delivery of novel Fc alpha fusion receptor activates anti-tumor immunity
Session: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1
Date and Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ET
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 17
Abstracts and full session details can be accessed through the AACR meeting planner: AACR Annual Meeting 2022 | April 8-13, 2022 | New Orleans
About Myeloid Therapeutics
Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Crossing the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including by using autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, and multi-targeted biologics. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.
