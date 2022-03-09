Patriot Names New Executive Team Member

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, one of the fastest-growing insurance agencies in the nation, is proud to announce and welcome Tammy Cameron as the newest member of its executive team. As Vice President of Marketing, Cameron will be responsible for developing and executing on Patriot's overall marketing strategy and brand identity.

As a member of the leadership team, she will contribute to the company's growth strategy, drive culture-building initiatives, and serve as a consultant to agency leaders on their marketing and branding initiatives. In addition, Cameron will be responsible for creating internal communication campaigns to ensure alignment and transparency with Patriot's 110 offices and more than 1,300 employees.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tammy to the Patriot family," said Matt Gardner, Chairman and CEO. "As we continue on our record-setting growth trajectory, Tammy's extensive marketing and communications skills will be invaluable to our partner insurance agencies and their talented personnel."

Cameron joins the Patriot team with more than 20 years of marketing, branding and communications experience, including 10 years in the insurance distribution industry. Most recently she was a partner at a marketing and communications firm where she helped clients build and execute on their business and marketing strategies.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In its second year of operation, Patriot was ranked in the top 40 largest insurance brokers in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,300 employees operating in 110 locations across 19 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Contact: Patrick Savage, SVP of Operations

psavage@patriotgis.com

