USW Members Push Pro-Worker Legislation as Beshear Names March 9 'Union Workers Supply Kentucky Day'

FRANKFORT, Ky., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 100 members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) today met with their state legislators in Frankfort to advocate for bills that would help working families, including swift, comprehensive investments in upgrading Kentucky's infrastructure that draw on locally made goods and services.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also met with the group and issued a proclamation declaring the day "Union Workers Supply Kentucky Day."

The proclamation noted Kentucky's C-minus infrastructure grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers, as well as USW members' capacity to produce the aluminum, asphalt, chemicals, packaging and other materials that will be needed to make the improvements.

"The Commonwealth of Kentucky is committed to robust infrastructure investment to enhance job stability, create economic growth, and improve the safety of its communities," according to the proclamation.

Union members also pushed bills that would protect unemployment benefits, limit workplace discrimination and help ensure fair pay.

"USW members are proud to supply Kentucky," said USW District 8 Director Larry Ray. "We will continue to push our elected leaders to prioritize workers and their families at every turn. We're grateful to have a partner in Gov. Beshear who understands the value of union labor and look forward to working with him to make our communities safer and our jobs more secure."

USW District 8 represents tens of thousands of workers in Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland. The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

