Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary February 28, 2022 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $183.7 billion as of February 28, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
February 28, 2022
January 31, 2022
Open-End Funds
$ 73,121
$ 75,351
Closed-End Funds
11,689
11,736
Exchange Traded Funds
1,402
1,430
Retail Separate Accounts
40,808
41,606
Institutional Accounts
53,002
55,123
Structured Products
3,636
3,635
Total
$ 183,658
$ 188,881
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
