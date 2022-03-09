West Point Graduate, leading veterans advocate and PVA Executive Director Carl Blake releases statement on nomination to Department of Veterans Affairs' Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Point graduate, leading veterans advocate, and Paralyzed Veterans of America Executive Director Carl Blake today released the following statement on his nomination to the Department of Veterans Affairs' Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission – an independent, bipartisan group nominated by the President and approved by the Senate to study VA's infrastructure and make recommendations for how the VA can modernize, and improve care to veterans.

(PRNewsfoto/Paralyzed Veterans of America) (PRNewswire)

"I am humbled and honored to be selected as a member of the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission. This is an important opportunity as the Commission is charged with making monumental decisions that will chart the course for the Department of Veterans Affairs' health care system for decades to come. Millions of veterans, their families, and VA community stakeholders are relying upon us to get it right.

I am a catastrophically disabled veteran who spent a year in spinal cord injury rehab at the VA and I continue to seek care through the VA. I am also the father of a West Point cadet, who will soon serve in the Army and one day be a veteran himself. I appreciate the real-world impact the Commission's decisions will have on VA's ability to provide the highest quality health care to veterans, particularly those with specialized needs.

I look forward to serving with my fellow commissioners, who bring expert insight to this process. Through this endeavor, we will work to ensure the VA health care system not only provides equitable access for veterans who depend on it but also is best positioned to execute all four components of its mission going forward, which are lacking in most private health care systems."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases like MS and ALS. For 75 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, Paralyzed Veterans of America also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA.org.

