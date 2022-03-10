Akamai Named a Leader in Microsegmentation by Independent Research Firm

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, today announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Microsegmentation, Q1 2022 evaluation. In its examination, Forrester evaluated nine total vendors in the microsegmentation space based on ten criteria, grouped by current offering, strategy, and market presence.

According to Forrester, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation "offers a flexible security tool that goes beyond just microsegmentation. Guardicore's infinite tagging system and proprietary firewall solve the segmentation problem and can also support incident response." The report also stated that Akamai Guardicore Segmentation "is an excellent overall microsegmentation solution for IT. Enterprises looking to deploy host-based, granular network should look at Guardicore."

Akamai solutions are designed to streamline Zero Trust initiatives through fast and effective microsegmentation, and this means simplifying the process of policy enforcement without hindering business operations. Akamai believes this focus on ease of implementation and use is reflected in Forrester's recognition of Akamai's highly differentiated flow and asset discovery.

In the report, Forrester also gave Akamai a differentiated rating, the highest score possible in the following criteria: policy enforcement, interface and reporting, host agents, agentless aspect, product vision, and product and services support. The report stated that "vendors that specialize in microsegmentation solutions have done the best in this evaluation. The vendors who field a host-based agent and use it to both transit flow telemetry and to enforce policy provide the best solutions, and security and risk pros should look at these vendors first."

"This recognition from Forrester validates, in our opinion, our focus on making microsegmentation simple to adopt across any environment to allow companies to effectively defend against advanced attacks like ransomware," said Pavel Gurvich, SVP & GM, Enterprise Security Group at Akamai. "The Akamai Guardicore Segmentation solution delivers on this vision through rich visibility into the hybrid environments, security that goes beyond L4 rules. It is supported by AI and a high level of flexibility to allow adoption of this technology across the organization. We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in Forrester's New Wave report and look forward to continuing to build on the foundation before us."

Alongside Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), microsegmentation is regarded as one of the fundamental projects in a Zero Trust initiative. With the acquisition of Guardicore in 2021, Akamai has further developed its microsegmentation capabilities and can now provide a comprehensive suite of Zero Trust solutions. A unified source of visibility, understanding, and control will bring an unprecedented degree of simplicity and efficacy for businesses looking to make strides towards Zero Trust.

