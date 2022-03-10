Manulife hosts Nobel Laureate, Malala Yousafzai for a conversation about education, empowerment, and the importance of life-long learning

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Fireside chat with Malala Yousafzai and Manulife CEO Roy Gori built on company's commitment to accelerate connection, shared mindset, and global growth in 2022

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife today welcomed Nobel Laureate, Malala Yousafzai, for the company's stand-out annual colleague experience, Accelerate2022. The event provided an opportunity for Manulife's 38,000 colleagues to come together as one team, to connect globally, and to be inspired by Malala's incredible personal story. The event brought Manulife's culture of inclusion and continuous learning to the forefront as Malala spoke about the power both individuals and businesses have to create meaningful change, the value in building a resilient mindset, and why education and learning is so important.

"Achieving our goals requires us to empower ourselves through lifelong learning and education," said Malala Yousafzai, Co-Founder of Malala Fund and Nobel Laureate. "I am delighted to see Manulife championing continuous education for their team as a core part of its culture, because through promoting the right to education and lifelong learning we can all help make lives better."

"It was an honour to welcome Malala to discuss her incredible life story. Her ongoing mission in advocating for the universal right to education for women and girls is an inspiration for our global team and directly aligns to our values and mission of making decisions easier and lives better," said Roy Gori, Manulife President & CEO.

"Conversations like these underscore the impact that we can have together on each other, and the communities where we live and work. Thank you to Malala for inspiring us all, it was a privilege for me and a memory I'm sure our entire team will cherish."

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.8 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com .

