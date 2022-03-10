#Relief4Charities Coalition Expresses Disappointment, Calls on Congress to Provide Further Relief and Address Workforce Shortage

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The #Relief4Charities Coalition is disappointed that the Omnibus spending bill passed yesterday by the House did not include provisions that address the significant workforce challenges and loss in revenue experienced by the sector.

While we appreciate the resources provided to nonprofits in previous COVID-19 relief packages, most of the programs have expired and communities continue to face serious challenges as charitable organizations struggle in the face of ongoing health risks, lost revenues, and the lack of available staff.

Communities and policy makers have relied on nonprofits throughout the pandemic and will continue to turn to charitable organizations through recovery and beyond. But the unprecedented workforce shortages and loss of revenue will prevent many nonprofits from providing all of the services that are needed from them.

Policy solutions exist to help nonprofits generate resources to meet the needs of those they serve. Including:

Providing charitable giving incentives by renewing the universal charitable (non-itemizer) deduction at least through 2022 and significantly increasing the cap on the deduction as proposed in the bipartisan Universal Giving Pandemic Response and Recovery Act (S.618/H.R.1704)

Addressing critical staffing shortages by restoring the Employee Retention Tax Credit as proposed in the bipartisan ERTC Reinstatement Act (H.R. 6161/S. 3625), extending the credit through 2022, and allowing it to be used to support childcare and education subsidies.

Infusing funds into the nonprofit community to get people back to work by including core components of the Work Opportunities and Resources to Keep Nonprofit Organizations Well, or WORK NOW Act (S. 740.H.R. 1987).

Providing sustainable, robust investments in childcare to ensure livable wages and skills-based training for providers and ensure the retention of quality candidates while

expanding access to high quality care that is affordable and dependable.

We urge Congress to pass these urgent priorities - supported by more than 1,300 nonprofits from all 50 states - so nonprofits can continue serving their communities.

Read this letter to President Biden and Congressional leadership to learn more about the nonprofit sector's relief priorities.

