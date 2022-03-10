Schneider names Shaleen Devgun Chief Innovation and Technology Officer

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, announced today it has appointed Shaleen Devgun to Chief Innovation and Technology Officer.

Devgun's new role expands his current responsibilities as chief information officer to drive a series of innovation opportunities at the nexus of business strategy and technology to position the organization to thrive well into the future.

In recent years, he has been instrumental in driving Schneider's innovation agenda including establishing Packerland Ventures, the company's corporate venturing arm, which has led to successful relationships with companies such as Platform Science, Mastery, ChemDirect and TuSimple.

Sustainability is also a priority on the company's innovation agenda. Schneider is taking a leading position in decarbonization across industries by reducing greenhouse through data-based decision science platforms.

"Shaleen has led our technology strategy through a high period of growth at Schneider," said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. "Under his guidance, we continue to create new business models and opportunities along with solutions such as Schneider FreightPower that connect stakeholders across our ecosystem. Shaleen's expanded role echoes our belief that technology is the 'nerve center' of our company."

Additionally, the company broke ground on 'The Grove', an innovation center on Schneider's main campus in Wisconsin in 2021. The over 20,000 square-foot building will be the hub for Schneider's innovation and venturing focus, where emerging technologies and industry collaboration will drive the future.

"I am excited to be a part of an organization that's leading the industry in pragmatic innovation. I look forward to continuing to create value for our associates, professional drivers and customers and business partners," said Devgun.

