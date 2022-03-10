XFL Announces Three Key Hires Ahead of 2023 Launch

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL today announced three new additions to its experienced and growing team. Paul White and Anthony Zucconi return to the league as Vice President, Consumer Product Group Operations and Licensing Partnerships and Vice President, Marketing and Brand respectively. Amanda Yan joins the league as Controller and brings extensive sports finance knowledge from her time with the NBA and Madison Square Garden.

"We are excited to have Paul and Anthony back with the league and thrilled to have Amanda join us as we gear up for 2023," said Russ Brandon, XFL President, League and Football Operations. "Paul and Anthony's previous experience in retail and marketing is unmatched and they will both play pivotal roles in promoting our unique brand voice. Amanda has a wealth of expertise and will bring an innovative perspective to the league. I look forward to collaborating with all of them individually and continue to work towards our goal of building an exciting and engaging fan-focused experience."

Paul White will be responsible for all retail, merchandise and licensing activities for the XFL and its teams, managing team apparel partners and other endemic categories while developing new retail categories. During his time as part of the XFL team in 2020, White built out the infrastructure of XFLshop.com, determined product assortment and managed retail sales in all eight team venues. Prior to joining the league, White worked for several sports and entertainment entities including the NBA, MTV Networks, HBO and the USTA, managing consumer products for these iconic brands. White will report to Jordan Schlachter, Chief Business Officer.

Anthony Zucconi will lead the brand and creative teams to drive the overall brand strategy and development of marketing programs across the league and its teams, oversee performance marketing and fan engagement experiences. Zucconi previously served as the Head of Marketing for the XFL's New York franchise during the 2020 season, while also working for the league office driving performance marketing strategy and execution across all eight teams. Prior to his time with the XFL, Zucconi spent 15 years in various marketing and community relations roles with major organizations and franchises such as the Brooklyn Nets and Madison Square Garden across the New York Knicks and Rangers. Zucconi will report to Janet Duch, Chief Marketing Officer & Content Officer.

Amanda Yan will oversee key financial and accounting functions, including financial systems, financial reporting and analysis, monthly close and internal controls. Yan joins the league from the NBA, where as Director, Team & Labor Finance, she played a key role in analyzing team and league financial performance in connection with the NBA's Revenue Sharing plan. She also implemented a financial planning system and supported the league's international direct-to-consumer products group in her tenure at the NBA. She previously spent five years at Madison Square Garden as Manager of Finance & Accounting for the New York Knicks, Westchester Knicks, and New York Liberty, where she supported the various team and business operations groups and managed reporting for various financial audits. Yan will report to Rob Gerbe, Chief Financial Officer.

About XFL

The XFL's ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

