NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited preliminary[1] financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB1,260.1 million ( US$197.7 million ), a 32.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, and a 38.6% increase compared with third quarter of 2021, mainly due to increases in one-time commissions.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q4 2020

Q4 2021

YoY Change Wealth management 643.2

969.3

50.7% Asset management 306.0

273.8

(10.5%) Other businesses 4.0

17.0

325.5% Total net revenues 953.2

1,260.1

32.2%

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB132.3 million ( US$20.8 million ), a 60.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, due to our budgeted continuing strategic investments on talents and client experiences in 2021 and provision for credit loss for our lending business in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q4 2020

Q4 2021

YoY Change Wealth management 206.3

183.6

(11.0%) Asset management 151.8

80.8

(46.8%) Other businesses (22.6)

(132.1)

481.9% Total income from operations 335.5

132.3

(60.6%)

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB281.3 million ( US$44.1 million ), compared to net loss attributable to Noah shareholders of RMB1,573.5 million from the corresponding period in 2020, due to the recognition of a one-off settlement expense related to the settlement plan for investors of certain credit funds involving Camsing announced on August 25, 2020 (the " Camsing settlement ") in the amount of RMB1,828.9 million in 2020, and a 3.0% increase compared with the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP[2] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB289.6 million ( US$45.4 million ), a 10.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, and a 1.9% increase from the third quarter of 2021.

[1] As of the date hereof, the Company is still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in Noah's consolidated financial statements. If there will be any fair value adjustments associated with the above, which have not been included in these unaudited preliminary financial results in this press release, the Company will include such adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in its Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2021 and subsequent reporting if necessary. [2] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, non-recurring settlement expense and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues in the full year 2021 were RMB4,293.1 million ( US$673.7 million ), a 29.9% increase from the full year 2020, mainly due to increases in one-time commissions, recurring service fees as well as performance-based income.

(RMB millions, except percentages) FY 2020

FY 2021

YoY Change Wealth management 2,366.3

3,194.9

35.0% Asset management 875.5

1,041.5

19.0% Other businesses 64.0

56.7

(11.4%) Total net revenues 3,305.8

4,293.1

29.9%

Income from operations in the full year 2021 was RMB1,198.9 million ( US$188.1 million ), a 4.7% decrease from the full year 2020, due to budgeted continuing strategic investments on talents and client experiences in 2021 as well as less selling and general and administrative expense incurred in 2020 due to the pandemic. We also recorded provision for credit loss for our lending business in 2021.

(RMB millions, except percentages) FY 2020

FY 2021

YoY Change Wealth management 817.5

921.5

12.7% Asset management 459.8

485.2

5.5% Other businesses (18.8)

(207.8)

1,004.8% Total income from operations 1,258.5

1,198.9

(4.7%)

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2021 was RMB1,314.1 million ( US$206.2 million ), compared to net loss attributable to Noah shareholders of RMB745.2 million from the full year 2020, due to the recognition of a one-off settlement expense related to the Camsing settlement in the amount of RMB1,828.9 million in 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the full year 2021 was RMB1,372.7 million ( US$215.4 million ), a 21.5% increase from the full year 2020.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of December 31, 2021 was 411,981, a 14.2% increase from December 31, 2020 and a 1.4% increase compared with September 30, 2021 .

Total number of active clients [3] which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3,575, a 32.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, affected by volatile market condition. Counting in mutual fund-only clients, the total number of clients who transacted with us during the fourth quarter of 2021 was 17,456, a 10.5% decrease from the corresponding quarter of 2020. Total number of active clients which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the full year 2021 was 12,831, a 5.5% increase from the full year 2020, and total number of active clients counting in mutual fund-only clients during the full year 2021 was 42,764, a 25.0% increase from the full year 2020.

Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB21.0 billion ( US$3.3 billion ), a 1.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2020, mainly due to a volatile market conditions in the quarter.

Product type Three months ended December 31,

2020

2021

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 7.2

34.0%

10.2

48.5% Private secondary products 8.0

37.4%

6.7

31.6% Private equity products 5.2

24.3%

3.0

14.5% Other products[4] 0.9

4.3%

1.1

5.4% All products 21.3

100.0%

21.0

100.0%

Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the full year 2021 was RMB97.2 billion ( US$15.3 billion ), a 2.6% increase from the full year 2020, due to an increase in the distribution of private secondary products.

Product type Twelve months ended December 31,

2020 2021

(RMB in billions, except percentages)









Mutual fund products 38.0 40.1% 37.1 38.2% Private secondary products 35.2 37.1% 37.8 38.9% Private equity products 17.9 18.9% 18.1 18.6% Other products 3.6 3.9% 4.2 4.3% All products 94.7 100.0% 97.2 100.0%

C overage network in mainland China included 84 cities as of December 31, 2021 , compared with 81 cities as of September 30, 2021 , and 80 cities as of December 31, 2020 .

Number of relationship managers was 1,316 as of December 31, 2021 , a 0.5% decrease from September 30, 2021 , and a 6.9% increase from December 31, 2020 .

[3] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase investment products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted only on our online mutual fund platform. [4] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategy investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of December 31, 2021 remained relatively stable in the amount of RMB156.0 billion ( US$24.5 billion ), compared with September 30, 2021 and grew 2.1% from December 31, 2020 .

Investment type As of

September 30,

2021

Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

December 31,

2021

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 130.4

83.5%

2.3

1.8

130.9

83.9% Public securities[5] 11.1

7.1%

1.2

1.1

11.2

7.2% Real estate 7.4

4.7%

0.1

0.9

6.6

4.3% Multi-strategies 5.8

3.8%

0.2

0.1

5.9

3.8% Others 1.4

0.9%

-

-

1.4

0.8% All Investments 156.1

100.0%

3.8

3.9

156.0

100.0%



Investment type As of

December 31,

2020

Growth

Allocation/ Redemption

As of

December 31,

2021

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 117.7

77.0%

15.3

2.1

130.9

83.9% Public securities 9.8

6.4%

5.4

4.0

11.2

7.2% Real estate 12.7

8.3%

0.3

6.4

6.6

4.3% Multi-strategies 7.1

4.6%

1.0

2.2

5.9

3.8% Others[6]

5.5

3.7%

-

4.1

1.4

0.8% All Investments 152.8

100.0%

22.0

18.8

156.0

100.0%

[5] The allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation. [6] Since the first quarter of 2021, we reclassified all remaining mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buy outs from credit to private equity in the amount of RMB4.7 billion, considering its nature is more akin to equity than credit. We have also revised the comparative period presentation to conform to current period presentation.

Other Businesses

Our other businesses segment has been transitioned to "Noah Digital International", and to provide more comprehensive services and investment products to our clients.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "Despite the market volatilities we experienced, Noah delivered record high net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total net revenues rose by 29.9% year-on-year, supported by higher one-time commissions, recurring service fees and performance based income. Our internal strategic investments into digitalization, talent acquisition and client services were all in line with the budget, and helped the Group to report a non-GAAP net income of RMB1.4 billion for the full year, exceeding the higher end of the guidance we had expected. Our clients remained active, with the number of total active clients increased by 25.0% year-on-year in 2021, and I am very happy to see the number of diamond card and black card clients grew 18.2% in 2021, indicating the positive results of our upgraded Noah Triangle client service model and our "client-centric" reform. I remain confident in Noah's capabilities and that our reform will help to gain more market share and core clients, as well as set a solid structural foundation for long-term growth."

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB1,260.1 million (US$197.7 million), a 32.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions, recurring service fees and other service fees, and partially offset by decreased performance-based income.

Wealth Management Business

Asset Management Business

Other Businesses

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB1,127.8 million (US$177.0 million), a 82.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2020. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB731.2 million (US$114.7 million), selling expenses of RMB139.9 million (US$22.0 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB148.0 million (US$23.2 million), provision of credit losses of RMB100.9 million (US$15.8 million) and other operating expenses of RMB19.6 million (US$3.1 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB785.7 million ( US$123.3 million ), a 79.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2020 primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits, selling expenses and general and administrative expenses.

Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB193.0 million ( US$30.3 million ), a 25.2% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in selling expenses and provision for credit losses.

Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB149.0 million ( US$23.4 million ), a 458.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to a provision of credit loss of RMB85.6 million for loan receivables.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 10.5%, compared with 35.2% for the corresponding period in 2020.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 18.9%, compared with 32.1% for the corresponding period in 2020, due to continuously budgeted investments into the acquisition and retaining of talents, as well as the upgrade of client experiences and multiple systems.

Operating margin for the asset management business for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 29.5%, compared with 49.6% for the corresponding period in 2020 due to continuously budgeted investments in client events activity and talents.

Loss from other businesses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB132.1 million ( US$20.7 million ), compared with RMB22.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020 due to increased provision for credit losses.

Investment Income

Investment Income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB3.5 million (US$0.5 million), compared with investment loss of RMB109.4 million for the corresponding period in 2020. The loss in 2020 was primarily due to an impairment of certain long-term investment.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB35.3 million (US$5.5 million), a 28.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to higher taxable income.

Income from Equity in Affiliates

Income from equity in affiliates for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB160.5 million (US$25.2 million), compared with RMB39.8 million in the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to fair value increase of the underling investments of the funds that we manage. We are still reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Although we do not anticipate material variance barring unexpected fluctuations in the portfolio companies' performance, any potential changes in fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates.

Net Income

Net Income

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the full year 2021 were RMB4,293.1 million (US$673.7 million), a 29.9% increase from the full year 2020, primarily due to an increase in one-time commissions, recurring service fees and performance-based income, and partially offset by a decrease in other service fees.

Wealth Management Business

Asset Management Business

Other Businesses

Operating costs and expenses

Operating costs and expenses for 2021 were RMB3,094.2 million (US$485.5 million), a 51.1% increase from the full year 2020. Operating costs and expenses for the full year 2021 primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB2,168.9 million (US$340.3 million), selling expenses of RMB437.1 million (US$68.6 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB383.3 million (US$60.2 million), provision for credit losses of RMB113.0 million (US$17.7 million) and other operating expenses of RMB107.8 million (US$16.9 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for 2021 were RMB2,273.4 million ( US$356.7 million ), a 46.8% increase from 2020, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits, as well as selling expenses.

Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for 2021 were RMB556.2 million ( US$87.3 million ), a 33.8% increase from 2020, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits, as well as selling expenses.

Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for 2021 were RMB264.6 million ( US$41.5 million ), a 219.5% increase from 2020, primarily due to an increase in provision for credit losses.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the full year 2021 was 27.9%, compared to 38.1% for the full year 2020.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for 2021 was 28.8%, compared to 34.5% for 2020, mainly due to continuously budgeted investments in our talents and client experiences as well as less expenses incurred in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating margin for the asset management business for 2021 was 46.6%, compared to 52.5% for 2020, due to less expenses incurred in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loss from other businesses for 2021 was RMB207.8 million ( US$32.6 million ), compared with RMB18.8 million for 2020 due to increased provision of credit losses.

Investment Income

Investment income for the full year 2021 was RMB65.4 million (US$10.3 million), compared with investment loss of RMB86.4 million for the full year 2020. The investment loss was primarily due to an impairment of certain long-term investment.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the full year 2021 were RMB293.9 million (US$46.1 million), a 13.7% increase from the full year 2020 due to higher taxable income.

Income from Equity in Affiliates

Income from equity in affiliates for the full year 2021 was RMB302.0 million (US$47.4 million), compared with RMB100.3 million in the corresponding period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to fair value increase of the underling investments of the funds that we manage. We are still reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Although we do not anticipate material variance barring unexpected fluctuations in the portfolio companies' performance, any potential changes in fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates.

Net Income

Net Income

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had RMB3,404.6 million (US$534.2 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB5,005.2 million as of December 31, 2020 and RMB2,829.5 million as of September 30, 2021.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB659.2 million (US$103.4 million), compared to RMB568.3 million in the corresponding period in 2020. Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the full year 2021 was RMB1,521.8 million (US$238.8 million), compared to RMB796.3 million during the full year 2020, the variance was mainly due to an increase in net income.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB67.4 million (US$10.6 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB189.5 million in the corresponding period in 2020. Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the full year 2021 was RMB2,572.1 million (US$403.6 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB352.6 million during the full year 2020, due to cash payment for the acquisition of our new headquarter in 2021.

Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB20.9 million (US$3.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net cash outflow of RMB255.4 million in the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to the share repurchase program that started in December 2020. Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities during the full year 2021 was RMB513.1 million (US$80.5 million), compared to RMB371.4 million cash outflow during the full year 2020. The cash outflow for both 2020 and 2021 was mainly due to the share repurchase program that lasted from December 2020 till February 2021.

NOTE TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

As of the date of this press release, we are still in the process of reviewing the financial results of the funds of funds we manage and invest in as the general partner or manager. Any changes in the fair value of those investments could affect the income from equity in affiliates, net income, net income attributable to Noah shareholders, income per ADS and the balance of investments in affiliates in our consolidated financial statements. While not included in the unaudited preliminary fourth quarter 2021 financial results in this press release, we will include any such fair value adjustments in the audited consolidated financial statements in our 2021 Form 20-F and will make a subsequent announcement when our review concludes, as appropriate.

2022 FORECAST

Although the pandemic continued to impact the distribution of offshore insurance products and the market remain volatile, the Company is happy to see a growing demand in domestic insurance products, a higher performance based income from PE/VC products we previously distributed, a stabilized AUM after a successful standardization transformation, as well as an increase in diamond and black card clients. Therefore, we are reasonably optimistic about the growth in the number of core clients, net revenues as well as take rate in 2022. Meanwhile, we remain committed to our investments in technology, investment research capabilities and talents to realize growth potentials and capture market opportunities. Given the above considerations, the non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2021 will be in the range of RMB1.45 billion to RMB1.55 billion. This forecast reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

As of

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 2,829,481

3,404,603

534,257



Restricted cash 3,227

510

80



Short-term investments 108,313

92,803

14,563



Accounts receivable, net 504,113

808,029

126,797



Loans receivable, net 634,774

595,766

93,489



Amounts due from related parties 594,047

451,389

70,833



Other current assets 209,933

163,710

25,690



Total current assets 4,883,888

5,516,810

865,709

Long-term investments, net 665,237

668,572

104,914

Investment in affiliates 1,296,559

1,402,083

220,017

Property and equipment, net 2,619,768

2,580,935

405,005

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 242,660

223,652

35,096

Deferred tax assets 223,803

335,905

52,711

Other non-current assets 171,114

161,832

25,395 Total Assets 10,103,029

10,889,789

1,708,847











Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 514,420

946,547

148,534



Income tax payable 105,132

190,260

29,856



Deferred revenues 103,807

63,631

9,985



Contingent liabilities 444,935

433,345

68,001



Other current liabilities 529,049

649,255

101,882



Total current liabilities 1,697,343

2,283,038

358,258

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 155,882

130,956

20,550

Deferred tax liabilities 239,536

234,134

36,741

Other non-current liabilities 113,670

100,020

15,695

Total Liabilities 2,206,431

2,748,148

431,244

Equity 7,896,598

8,141,641

1,277,603 Total Liabilities and Equity 10,103,029

10,889,789

1,708,847

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2020

2021

2021



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 229,744

472,566

74,156

105.7% Recurring service fees 199,372

214,835

33,712

7.8% Performance-based income 81,488

42,115

6,609

(48.3%) Other service fees 39,361

54,296

8,520

37.9% Total revenues from others 549,965

783,812

122,997

42.5% Revenues from funds Gopher manages:













One-time commissions 43,531

9,886

1,551

(77.3%) Recurring service fees 239,144

346,747

54,412

45.0% Performance-based income 126,382

131,988

20,712

4.4% Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 409,057

488,621







76,675 19.5% Total revenues 959,022

1,272,433

199,672

32.7% Less: VAT related surcharges (5,805)

(12,379)

(1,943)

113.2% Net revenues 953,217

1,260,054

197,729

32.2% Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation













(185,926) (382,160) (59,969) 105.5% Others (259,872)

(349,004)

(54,766)

34.3% Total compensation and

benefits













(445,798) (731,164) (114,735) 64.0% Selling expenses (94,648)

(139,906)

(21,954)

47.8% General and administrative

expenses













(84,036) (148,015) (23,227) 76.1% Reversal (Provision) for credit

losses













1,789 (100,858) (15,827) N.A. Other operating expenses (22,579)

(19,644)

(3,083)

(13.0%) Government grants 27,518

11,821

1,855

(57.0%) Total operating costs and

expenses













(617,754) (1,127,766) (176,971) 82.6% Income from operations 335,463

132,288

20,758

(60.6%) Other income (expense):













Interest income 22,537

14,571

2,287

(35.3%) Investment (loss) income (109,397)

3,469

544

N.A. Settlement (expense) reversal (1,828,907)

719

113

N.A. Other expense (5,033)

(2,313)

(363)

(54.0%) Total other (expense) income (1,920,800)

16,446

2,581

N.A. (Loss) income before taxes and

income from equity in

affiliates (1,585,337)









N.A.







148,734 23,339 Income tax expense (27,430)

(35,329)

(5,544)

28.8% Income from equity in affiliates 39,836

160,510

25,188

302.9% Net (loss) income (1,572,931)

273,915

42,983

N.A. Less: net income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling

interests





















576 (7,397) (1,161) N.A. Net (loss) income attributable

to Noah shareholders (1,573,507)









N.A.



281,312 44,144















(Loss) income per ADS, basic (24.92)

4.18

0.66

N.A. (Loss) Income per ADS, diluted (24.92)

4.16

0.65

N.A.















Margin analysis: Operating margin 35.2%

10.5%

10.5%



Net margin (165.0%)

21.7%

21.7%



















Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]: Basic 63,149,844

67,348,790

67,348,790



Diluted 63,149,844

67,700,437

67,700,437



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period













61,088,680 60,338,054 60,338,054

















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2020

2021

2021



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 679,014

1,130,894

177,462

66.5% Recurring service fees 700,157

913,700

143,379

30.5% Performance-based income 180,529

391,903

61,498

117.1% Other service fees 196,151

161,982

25,419

(17.4%) Total revenues from others 1,755,851

2,598,479

407,758

48.0% Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 129,823

140,522

22,051

8.2% Recurring service fees 1,230,042

1,195,309

187,570

(2.8%) Performance-based income 208,996

392,290

61,559

87.7% Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 1,568,861











1,728,121 271,180 10.2% Total revenues 3,324,712

4,326,600

678,938

30.1% Less: VAT related surcharges (18,886)

(33,506)

(5,258)

77.4% Net revenues 3,305,826

4,293,094

673,680

29.9% Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation













(613,999) (920,896) (144,509) 50.0% Others (890,013)

(1,247,984)

(195,836)

40.2% Total compensation and

benefits













(1,504,012) (2,168,880) (340,345) 44.2% Selling expenses (271,692)

(437,131)

(68,595)

60.9% General and administrative

expenses













(277,879) (383,321) (60,151) 37.9% Provision for credit losses (8,083)

(112,959)

(17,726)

1,297.5% Other operating expenses (99,040)

(107,844)

(16,923)

8.9% Government grants 113,356

115,939

18,193

2.3% Total operating costs and

expenses













(2,047,350) (3,094,196) (485,547) 51.1% Income from operations 1,258,476

1,198,898

188,133

(4.7%) Other income (expense):













Interest income 67,317

71,866

11,277

6.8% Investment (loss) income (86,369)

65,426

10,267

N.A. Settlement expenses (1,828,907)

(19,908)

(3,124)

(98.9%) Other income (expense) 4,164

(18,240)

(2,862)

N.A. Total other (expense) income (1,843,795)

99,144

15,558

N.A. (Loss) Income before taxes and

income from equity in

affiliates (585,319)









N.A.







1,298,042 203,691 Income tax expense (258,460)

(293,940)

(46,126)

13.7% Income from equity in affiliates 100,257

301,979

47,387

201.2% Net (loss) income (743,522)

1,306,081

204,952

N.A. Less: net income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling

interests





















1,703 (8,050) (1,263) N.A. Net (loss) income attributable

to Noah shareholders (745,225)









N.A. 1,314,131 206,215















(Loss) income per ADS, basic (12.01)

19.56

3.07

N.A. (Loss) income per ADS, diluted (12.01)

19.45

3.05

N.A.















Margin analysis: Operating margin 38.1%

27.9%

27.9%



Net margin (22.5%)

30.4%

30.4%



















Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]: Basic 62,040,878

67,171,636

67,171,636



Diluted 62,040,878

67,563,546

67,563,546



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period













61,088,680 60,338,054 60,338,054

















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended





December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2020

2021

2021





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net (loss) income (1,572,931)

273,915

42,983

N.A. Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (98,385)

(14,094)

(2,212)

(85.7%) Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) -

(243)

(38)

N.A. Comprehensive (loss) income (1,671,316)

259,578

40,733

N.A. Less: Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling interests 469

(7,366)

(1,156)

N.A. Comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to Noah shareholders (1,671,785)

266,944

41,889

N.A.







































Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

Change

2020

2021

2021





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net (loss) income (743,522)

1,306,081

204,952

N.A. Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (176,910)

(60,851)

(9,549)

(65.6%) Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) 771

-

-

N.A. Comprehensive (loss) income (919,661)

1,245,230

195,403

N.A. Less: Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling interests 1,727

(8,001)

(1,256)

N.A. Comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to Noah shareholders (921,388)

1,253,231

196,659

N.A.





















Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of





December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

Change











Number of registered clients 360,637

411,981

14.2% Number of relationship managers 1,231

1,316

6.9% Number of cities in mainland China under

coverage 80

84

5.0%













Three months ended





December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages) Number of active clients 5,268

3,575

(32.1%) Number of active clients including mutual

fund-only clients 19,501

17,456

(10.5%) Transaction value:









Private equity products 5,172

3,041

(41.2%) Private secondary products 7,977

6,659

(16.5%) Mutual fund products 7,240

10,207

41.0% Other products 930

1,136

22.2% Total transaction value 21,319

21,043

(1.3%)













Twelve months ended





December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and percentages) Number of active clients 12,161

12,831

5.5% Number of active clients including mutual

fund-only clients 34,213

42,764

25.0% Transaction value:









Private equity products 17,876

18,069

1.1% Private secondary products 35,162

37,776

7.4% Mutual fund products 37,981

37,169

(2.1%) Other products 3,717

4,189

12.7% Total transaction value 94,736

97,203

2.6%

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, 2021

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 472,566

-

-

472,566 Recurring service fees 214,835

-

-

214,835 Performance-based income 42,115

-

-

42,115 Other service fees 32,814

-

21,482

54,296 Total revenues from others 762,330

-

21,482

783,812 Revenues from funds Gopher manages













One-time commissions 2,488

7,398

-

9,886 Recurring service fees 204,919

141,828

-

346,747 Performance-based income 5,905

126,083

-

131,988 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 213,312

275,309

-

488,621 Total revenues 975,642

275,309

21,482

1,272,433 Less: VAT related surcharges (6,358)

(1,496)

(4,525)

(12,379) Net revenues 969,284

273,813

16,957

1,260,054 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (371,788)

(10,372)

-

(382,160) Others (204,386)

(127,455)

(17,163)

(349,004) Total compensation and benefits (576,174)

(137,827)

(17,163)

(731,164) Selling expenses (112,287)

(19,709)

(7,910)

(139,906) General and administrative

expenses (103,142)

(22,247)

(22,626)

(148,015) Provision for credit losses (2,691)

(12,574)

(85,593)

(100,858) Other operating expenses (2,507)

(687)

(16,450)

(19,644) Government grants 11,101

13

707

11,821 Total operating costs and expenses (785,700)

(193,031)

(149,035)

(1,127,766) Income (loss) from operations 183,584

80,782

(132,078)

132,288

Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)







Three months ended December 31, 2020



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 229,418

326

-

229,744 Recurring service fees 198,347

1,025

-

199,372 Performance-based income 81,351

137

-

81,488 Other service fees 29,484

5,804

4,073

39,361 Total revenues from others 538,600

7,292

4,073

549,965 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 7,710

35,821

-

43,531 Recurring service fees 100,651

138,493

-

239,144 Performance-based income -

126,382

-

126,382 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 108,361

300,696

-

409,057 Total revenues 646,961

307,988

4,073

959,022 Less: VAT related surcharges (3,770)

(1,957)

(78)

(5,805) Net revenues 643,191

306,031

3,995

953,217 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (185,471)

-

(455)

(185,926) Others (120,349)

(124,714)

(14,809)

(259,872) Total compensation and benefits (305,820)

(124,714)

(15,264)

(445,798) Selling expenses (84,160)

(9,822)

(666)

(94,648) General and administrative

expenses (58,837)

(18,291)

(6,908)

(84,036) Provision for doubtful credit looses 3,113

(251)

(1,073)

1,789 Other operating expenses (18,287)

(1,435)

(2,857)

(22,579) Government grants 27,100

316

102

27,518 Total operating costs and expenses (436,891)

(154,197)

(26,666)

(617,754) Income (loss) from operations 206,300

151,834

(22,671)

335,463



















Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)







Twelve months ended December 31, 2021



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 1,130,653

241

-

1,130,894 Recurring service fees 912,506

1,194

-

913,700 Performance-based income 391,903

-

-

391,903 Other service fees 92,352

1,390

68,240

161,982 Total revenues from others 2,527,414

2,825

68,240

2,598,479 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 50,247

90,275

-

140,522 Recurring service fees 557,094

638,215

-

1,195,309 Performance-based income 77,218

315,072

-

392,290 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 684,559

1,043,562

-

1,728,121 Total revenues 3,211,973

1,046,387

68,240

4,326,600 Less: VAT related surcharges (17,076)

(4,923)

(11,507)

(33,506) Net revenues 3,194,897

1,041,464

56,733

4,293,094 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (900,921)

(19,975)

-

(920,896) Others (753,368)

(430,059)

(64,557)

(1,247,984) Total compensation and benefits (1,654,289)

(450,034)

(64,557)

(2,168,880) Selling expenses (354,128)

(55,790)

(27,213)

(437,131) General and administrative

expenses (270,253)

(70,686)

(42,382)

(383,321) Provision for credit losses (6,490)

(13,275)

(93,194)

(112,959) Other operating expenses (53,616)

(4,347)

(49,881)

(107,844) Government grants 65,368

37,905

12,666

115,939 Total operating costs and expenses (2,273,408)

(556,227)

(264,561)

(3,094,196) Income (loss) from operations 921,489

485,237

(207,828)

1,198,898



















Noah Holdings Limited

Segment Condensed Income Statements

(unaudited)







Twelve months ended December 31, 2020



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 677,726

1,288

-

679,014 Recurring service fees 697,140

3,017

-

700,157 Performance-based income 180,385

144

-

180,529 Other service fees 123,458

7,451

65,242

196,151 Total revenues from others 1,678,709

11,900

65,242

1,755,851 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 88,520

41,303

-

129,823 Recurring service fees 587,307

642,735

-

1,230,042 Performance-based income 24,920

184,076

-

208,996 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 700,747

868,114

-

1,568,861 Total revenues 2,379,456

880,014

65,242

3,324,712 Less: VAT related surcharges (13,123)

(4,521)

(1,242)

(18,886) Net revenues 2,366,333

875,493

64,000

3,305,826 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (613,101)

-

(898)

(613,999) Others (486,668)

(339,691)

(63,654)

(890,013) Total compensation and benefits (1,099,769)

(339,691)

(64,552)

(1,504,012) Selling expenses (228,853)

(34,302)

(8,537)

(271,692) General and administrative

expenses (197,511)

(59,440)

(20,928)

(277,879) Provision for credit losses (3,785)

(251)

(4,047)

(8,083) Other operating expenses (76,983)

(6,443)

(15,614)

(99,040) Government grants 58,046

24,443

30,867

113,356 Total operating costs and expenses (1,548,855)

(415,684)

(82,811)

(2,047,350) Income (loss) from operations 817,478

459,809

(18,811)

1,258,476



















Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2021

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 849,846

205,797

21,482

1,077,125 Hong Kong 116,154

57,337

-

173,491 Others 9,642

12,175

-

21,817 Total revenues 975,642

275,309

21,482

1,272,433

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2020

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 513,690

262,719

4,073

780,482 Hong Kong 114,285

39,536

-

153,821 Others 18,986

5,733

-

24,719 Total revenues 646,961

307,988

4,073

959,022

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)



Twelve months ended December 31, 2021

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 2,479,576

768,203

68,240

3,316,019 Hong Kong 629,587

240,136

-

869,723 Others 102,810

38,048

-

140,858 Total revenues 3,211,973

1,046,387

68,240

4,326,600



Twelve months ended December 31, 2020

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 1,787,611

742,743

65,242

2,595,596 Hong Kong 452,810

111,431

-

564,241 Others 139,035

25,840

-

164,875 Total revenues 2,379,456

880,014

65,242

3,324,712

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended







December 31,

December 31,

Change



2020

2021







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net (loss) income attributable to Noah shareholders (1,573,507)

281,312

N.A.

Adjustment for share-based compensation 9,041

12,435

37.5%

Add: settlement expense (reversal) 1,828,907

(719)

N.A.

Less: tax effect of adjustments 1,985

3,421

72.3%

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 262,456

289,607

10.3%















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders (165.1%)

22.3%





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 27.5%

23.0%



















Net (loss) income attributable to Noah shareholders per

ADS, diluted (24.92)

4.16

N.A.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 4.13

4.28

3.6%

















Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Twelve months ended







December 31

December 31

Change



2020

2021







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net (loss) income attributable to Noah shareholders (745,225)

1,314,131

N.A.

Adjustment for share-based compensation 59,789

51,036

(14.6%)

Add: settlement expense 1,828,907

19,908

(98.9%)

Less: tax effect of adjustments 13,821

12,374

(10.5%)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 1,129,650

1,372,701

21.5%















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders (22.5%)

30.6%





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 34.2%

32.0%



















Net (loss) income attributable to Noah shareholders per

ADS, diluted (12.01)

19.45

N.A.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 18.12

20.32

12.2%

















