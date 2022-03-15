GoHealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

Focusing on Optimization in 2022

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021 net revenue of $449.6 million increased 1% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 net revenue of $1,062.4 million increased 21% compared to the prior year period. These are inclusive of an incremental 15% Medicare Advantage ('MA") lifetime value ("LTV") constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 and negative revenue adjustments relating to performance obligations satisfied in 2018, 2019, 2020, and the first nine months of 2021 (the "Lookback Adjustments") of $155.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , as further described below.

Fourth quarter 2021 net loss of $432.3 million and fiscal year 2021 net loss of $534.2 million , inclusive of $386.6 million of goodwill impairment charges.

Fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1.5 million decreased 99% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $33.8 million decreased 88% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA 1 includes the negative impact of the Lookback Adjustments for both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2021 and is inclusive of an incremental 15% constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021 MA Carrier Approved Submissions ("CAS") of 653,620 increased 99% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 MA CAS's of 1,170,603 increased 84% compared to the prior year period.

Negative revenue Lookback Adjustments were $155.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 .

The Company provided its full year 2022 outlook, and expects total net revenue of $900 - $1,100 million (-15% to +4%) powered by commission revenue of $700 - $900 million (-21% to +2%). The company expects Adjusted EBITDA1 of $110 - $150 million (+224% to +343%). The Company also expects negative cash flow from operations of $50 - $10 million (+83% to +97%).

2021 Highlights3

Total company revenue grew 21% to $1,062.4 million

Medicare—Internal revenue increased 27% to $844.9 million

Encompass revenue of $72 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased 88% to $33.8 million , resulting in full-year Adjusted EBITDA margins of 3%

LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission decreased 7% from $900 in 2020 to $842 in 2021, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments

Grew commissions receivable balance by $452.1 million (+56%) in 2021 to $1,262.5 million

Fourth Quarter AEP Highlights3

Total company revenue grew 1% to $449.6 million

Medicare—Internal revenue increased 5% to $368.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 99% to $1.5 million , resulting in Adjusted EBITDA margins of 0.3%

2022 Financial Outlook

The trajectory of the US economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has provided its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 based on current market conditions and expectations:

Full-year 2022 net revenue of $900 - $1,100 million , representing year-over-year growth of (15)% - 4%

Full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $110 - $150 million , representing year-over-year growth of 224% - 343%

Full-year 2022 cash flow from operations of ($50) - ($10) million , representing year-over-year improvement of 83% to 97%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below. (2) Total Medicare Advantage Submitted Policies includes Commissionable and non-Commissionable Policies. (3) Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results compared to the comparable prior year period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations often include forwarding-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, the growth of our membership base, our ability to realize the potential of our market opportunity, and 2022 annual guidance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationship, reduction in revenue or consolidation of carriers; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; our ability to obtain the capital needed to operate and grow our business; attracting qualified employees and retaining key employees; and the impact of global economic conditions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and are reliant on the actions taken or to be taken by third parties. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, including any guidance provided. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

In addition, the Company is required to comply with Accounting Standards Codification 606 – Revenue from Contracts with Customers. This standard requires the Company to make numerous assumptions that are based upon historical trends and management's judgment. These assumptions may change over time and may have a material impact on revenue recognition, guidance and results of operations. Please review our assumptions stated in this press release careful as well as our associated risk factors in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. You can obtain copies of GoHealth's filings with the SEC for free at the SEC's website (www.SEC.gov).

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense, or EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO, and severance costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Management has provided its outlook and guidance regarding adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items are not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Glossary

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO, and severance costs.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.

"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Commission

$ 384,826

85.6%

$ 360,634

80.9%

$ 24,192

6.7% Enterprise

64,774

14.4%

85,289

19.1%

(20,515)

(24.1)% Net revenues

449,600

100.0%

445,923

100.0%

3,677

0.8% Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue

99,886

22.2%

94,682

21.2%

5,204

5.5% Marketing and advertising

195,411

43.5%

96,309

21.6%

99,102

102.9% Customer care and enrollment

123,331

27.4%

60,229

13.5%

63,102

104.8% Technology

15,178

3.4%

9,530

2.1%

5,648

59.3% General and administrative

29,007

6.5%

19,828

4.4%

9,179

46.3% Amortization of intangible assets

23,513

5.2%

23,514

5.3%

(1)

—% Goodwill impairment charges

386,553

86.0%

—

—%

386,553

NM Total operating expenses

872,879

194.1%

304,092

68.2%

568,787

187.0% Income (loss) from operations

(423,279)

(94.1)%

141,831

31.8%

(565,110)

(398.4)% Interest expense

9,619

2.1%

8,591

1.9%

1,028

12.0% Other expense (income), net

(696)

(0.2)%

135

—%

(831)

NM Income (loss) before income taxes

(432,202)

(96.1)%

133,105

29.8%

(565,307)

(424.7)% Income tax expense (benefit)

118

—%

5

—%

113

NM Net income (loss)

$ (432,320)

(96.2)%

$ 133,100

29.8%

$ (565,420)

(424.8)% Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(277,225)

(61.7)%

97,143

21.8%

(374,368)

(385.4)% Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (155,095)

(34.5)%

$ 35,957

8.1%

$ (191,052)

(531.3)% Net income (loss) per share:























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic

$ (1.35)





$ 0.43











Net income (loss) per share of common stock — diluted (1)

$ (1.35)





$ 0.41











Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic

115,045





84,194











Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — diluted

115,045





321,191











Non-GAAP financial measures:























EBITDA

$ (392,251)





$ 166,806











Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,499





$ 169,889











Adjusted EBITDA margin

0.3%





38.1%





























NM = Not meaningful (1) Net income per share of common stock - diluted for the three months ending December 31, 2020, of $0.41 is calculated by dividing net income of $133.1 million, which considers the reallocation of earnings after the assumed conversion of Class B Common Stock for Class A Common Stock, by the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted of 321,191.

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Commission

$ 881,263

82.9%

$ 671,140

76.5%

$ 210,123

31.3% Enterprise

181,152

17.1%

206,210

23.5%

(25,058)

(12.2)% Net revenues

1,062,415

100.0%

877,350

100.0%

185,065

21.1% Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue

239,335

22.5%

199,202

22.7%

40,133

20.1% Marketing and advertising

365,141

34.4%

206,864

23.6%

158,277

76.5% Customer care and enrollment

320,165

30.1%

165,497

18.9%

154,668

93.5% Technology

48,429

4.6%

59,348

6.8%

(10,919)

(18.4)% General and administrative

98,183

9.2%

197,229

22.5%

(99,046)

(50.2)% Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

—

—%

19,700

2.2%

(19,700)

(100.0)% Amortization of intangible assets

94,056

8.9%

94,056

10.7%

—

—% Goodwill impairment charges

386,553

36.4%

—

—%

386,553

NM Total operating expenses

1,551,862

146.1%

941,896

107.4%

609,966

64.8% Income (loss) from operations

(489,447)

(46.1)%

(64,546)

(7.4)%

(424,901)

658.3% Interest expense

33,505

3.2%

32,969

3.8%

536

1.6% Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935

1.1%

—

—%

11,935

NM Other (income) expense

(669)

(0.1)%

(358)

—%

(311)

86.9% Income (loss) before income taxes

(534,218)

(50.3)%

(97,157)

(11.1)%

(437,061)

449.9% Income tax expense (benefit)

(24)

—%

43

—%

(67)

(155.8)% Net income (loss)

$ (534,194)

(50.3)%

$ (97,200)

(11.1)%

$ (436,994)

449.6% Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(344,837)

(32.5)%

(52,933)

(6.0)%







Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (189,357)

(17.8)%

$ (44,267)

(5.0)%







Net income (loss) per share:























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted

$ (1.79)





$ (0.22)











Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic and diluted

105,991





84,189











Non-GAAP financial measures:























EBITDA

$ (393,206)





$ 34,364











Adjusted EBITDA

$ 33,821





$ 271,029











Adjusted EBITDA margin

3.2%





30.9%















NM = Not meaningful

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Net revenues

$ 449,600

$ 445,923 Net income (loss)

(432,320)

133,100 Interest expense

9,619

8,591 Income tax expense

118

5 Depreciation and amortization expense

30,332

25,110 EBITDA

(392,251)

166,806 Goodwill impairment charges (1)

386,553

— Share-based compensation expense (2)

7,197

3,083 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,499

$ 169,889 Adjusted EBITDA margin

0.3%

38.1%

















(1) Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the three months ended December 31, 2021. (2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(in thousands, except percentages)

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Net revenues

$ 1,062,415

$ 877,350 Net income (loss)

(534,194)

(97,200) Interest expense

33,505

32,969 Income tax expense (benefit)

(24)

43 Depreciation and amortization expense

107,507

98,552 EBITDA

(393,206)

34,364 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)

11,935

— Goodwill impairment charges (2)

386,553

— Share-based compensation expense (3)

27,297

6,929 Loss on sublease (4)

1,062

— Legal fees (5)

180

— Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (6)

—

209,300 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (7)

—

19,700 IPO transactions costs (8)

—

659 Severance costs (9)

—

77 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 33,821

$ 271,029 Adjusted EBITDA margin

3.2%

30.9%

















(1) Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility. (2) Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. (3) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards. (4) Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. (5) Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations. (6) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. (7) Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition. (8) Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO. (9) Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Marketing and advertising

$ 2,108

$ 24,890 Customer care and enrollment

3,775

12,599 Technology

3,775

33,085 General and administrative

17,639

145,655 Total share-based compensation expense

$ 27,297

$ 216,229

The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 84,361

$ 144,234 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $558 in 2021 and $787 in 2020

17,276

14,211 Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc.

—

3,395 Commissions receivable - current

268,663

188,128 Prepaid expense and other current assets

58,695

41,854 Total current assets

428,995

391,822 Commissions receivable - non-current

993,844

622,270 Operating Lease ROU Asset

23,462

— Other long-term assets

3,608

2,072 Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net

24,273

17,353 Intangible assets, net

594,669

688,726 Goodwill

—

386,553 Total assets

$ 2,068,851

$ 2,108,796 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 39,843

$ 8,733 Accrued liabilities

52,788

26,926 Commissions payable - current

104,160

78,478 Short-term operating lease liability

6,126

— Deferred revenue

536

736 Current portion of long-term debt

5,270

4,170 Other current liabilities

8,344

8,328 Total current liabilities

217,067

127,371 Non-current liabilities:







Commissions payable - non-current

274,403

182,596 Long-term operating lease liability

19,776

— Long-term debt, net of current portion

665,115

396,400 Other non-current liabilities

—

3,274 Total non-current liabilities

959,294

582,270 Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 115,487 and 84,196 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

11

8 Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 587,360 and 619,004 shares authorized; 205,352 and 236,997 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

21

24 Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

—

— Additional paid-in capital

561,447

399,169 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(59)

17 Accumulated deficit

(208,317)

(18,802) Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

353,103

380,416 Non-controlling interests

539,387

1,018,739 Total stockholders' equity

892,490

1,399,155 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,068,851

$ 2,108,796

The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Operating Activities







Net income (loss)

$ (534,194)

$ (97,200) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Share-based compensation

27,297

216,229 Depreciation and amortization

13,451

4,496 Amortization of intangible assets

94,056

94,056 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

2,222

2,430 Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935

— Loss on sublease

1,062

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

19,700 Goodwill impairment charges

386,553

— Non-cash lease expense

5,033

— Other non-cash items

(5)

(1,691) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:







Accounts receivable

(2,758)

4,526 Commissions receivable

(452,950)

(427,467) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(18,613)

(30,194) Accounts payable

30,477

(5,340) Accrued liabilities

25,745

4,358 Deferred revenue

(200)

(14,482) Commissions payable

117,489

107,583 Operating lease liabilities

(4,885)

— Other liabilities

(721)

8,779 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(299,006)

(114,217) Investing Activities







Acquisition of business, net of cash

—

— Purchases of property, equipment and software

(19,801)

(14,523) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(19,801)

(14,523) Financing Activities







Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs

—

852,407 Payment of partial consideration to Blocker Shareholders in the Blocker Merger

—

(96,165) Purchase of LLC Interests from Continuing Equity Owners

—

(508,320) Settlement of Senior Preferred Earnout Units

—

(100,000) Proceeds received upon issuance of preferred units

—

— Proceeds received upon issuance of common units

—

10,000 Proceeds from borrowings

565,000

117,000 Repayment of borrowings

(298,970)

(3,878) Call premium paid for debt extinguishment

(5,910)

— Debt issuance cost payments

(4,108)

(6,293) Principal payments under capital lease obligations

(318)

(293) Distributions to non-controlling interests

—

(400) Advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.

3,395

(3,395) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

259,089

260,663 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(155)

35 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(59,873)

131,958 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

144,234

12,276 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 84,361

$ 144,234

The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Medicare - Internal

$ 368,503

82.0%

$ 351,082

78.7%

$ 17,421

5.0% Medicare - External

72,447

16.1%

78,355

17.6%

(5,908)

(7.5)% IFP and Other - Internal

6,182

1.4%

10,473

2.3%

(4,291)

(41.0)% IFP and Other - External

2,468

0.5%

6,013

1.3%

(3,545)

(59.0)% Net revenues

449,600

100.0%

445,923

100.0%

3,677

0.8% Segment profit:

—





—











Medicare - Internal

10,771

2.4%

172,920

38.8%

(162,149)

(93.8)% Medicare - External

3,075

0.7%

5,051

1.1%

(1,976)

(39.1)% IFP and Other - Internal

2,162

0.5%

4,087

0.9%

(1,925)

(47.1)% IFP and Other - External

472

0.1%

1,121

0.3%

(649)

(57.9)% Segment profit

16,480

3.7%

183,179

41.1%

(166,699)

(91.0)% Corporate expense

29,693

6.6%

17,834

4.0%

11,859

66.5% Amortization of intangible assets

23,513

5.2%

23,514

5.3%

(1)

—% Goodwill impairment charges

386,553

86.0%

—

—%

386,553

NM Interest expense

9,619

2.1%

8,591

1.9%

1,028

12.0% Other (income) expense, net

(696)

(0.2)%

135

—%

(831)

NM Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (432,202)

(96.1)%

$ 133,105

29.8%

$ (565,307)

(424.7)%



NM = Not meaningful





Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020







(in thousands, except percentages)

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change

























Medicare - Internal

$ 844,894

79.5%

$ 667,293

76.1%

$ 177,601

26.6% Medicare - External

189,563

17.8%

155,660

17.7%

33,903

21.8% IFP and Other - Internal

19,687

1.9%

32,271

3.7%

(12,584)

(39.0)% IFP and Other - External

8,271

0.8%

22,126

2.5%

(13,855)

(62.6)% Net revenues

1,062,415

100.0%

877,350

100.0%

185,065

21.1% Segment profit:























Medicare - Internal

84,345

7.9%

296,865

33.8%

(212,520)

(71.6)% Medicare - External

2,622

0.2%

5,944

0.7%

(3,322)

(55.9)% IFP and Other - Internal

2,819

0.3%

4,269

0.5%

(1,450)

(34.0)% IFP and Other - External

245

—%

1,910

0.2%

(1,665)

(87.2)% Segment profit

90,031

8.5%

308,988

35.2%

(218,957)

(70.9)% Corporate expense

98,869

9.3%

259,778

29.6%

(160,909)

(61.9)% Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

—

—%

19,700

2.2%

(19,700)

(100.0)% Amortization of intangible assets

94,056

8.9%

94,056

10.7%

—

—% Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935

1.1%

—

—%

11,935

NM Goodwill impairment charges

386,553

36.4%

—

—%

386,553

NM Interest expense

33,505

3.2%

32,969

3.8%

536

1.6% Other (income) expense, net

(669)

(0.1)%

(358)

—%

(311)

86.9% Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (534,218)

(50.3)%

$ (97,157)

(11.1)%

$ (437,061)

449.9%



NM = Not meaningful

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):





Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Medicare Advantage

669,079

330,604

1,190,530

644,669 Medicare Supplement

1,631

2,955

4,508

9,119 Prescription Drug Plans

34,762

10,293

42,469

16,762 Total Medicare - Commissionable Submitted Policies

705,472

343,852

1,237,507

670,550

The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate our LTV.

Medicare - Internal





Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Medicare Advantage

508,004

250,251

903,808

478,863 Medicare Supplement

527

1,514

1,229

3,116 Prescription Drug Plans

17,481

8,263

24,006

13,582 Total Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions

526,012

260,028

929,043

495,561

Medicare - External





Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Medicare Advantage

145,616

77,669

266,795

158,325 Medicare Supplement

708

1,219

2,531

5,254 Prescription Drug Plans

11,628

1,798

12,344

3,036 Total Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions

157,952

80,686

281,670

166,615

The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:





Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Medicare Advantage

$ 810

$ 949

$ 842

$ 900 Medicare Supplement

$ 683

$ 934

$ 856

$ 849 Prescription Drug Plans

$ 215

$ 213

$ 215

$ 215

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:





Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Medicare Advantage

12,711

23,993

23,414

44,799 Medicare Supplement

3,223

3,520

8,242

8,782 Prescription Drug Plans

2,478

2,994

4,696

5,781 Total Medicare - Non-commissionable Submitted Policies

18,412

30,507

36,352

59,362

The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2021

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2021

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Net revenues:



















Commission

$ 173,981

$ 147,508

$ 174,948

$ 384,826

$ 881,263 Enterprise

30,198

49,394

36,786

64,774

181,152 Net revenues

204,179

196,902

211,734

449,600

1,062,415 Operating expenses:



















Cost of revenue

48,375

37,442

53,632

99,886

239,335 Marketing and advertising

54,484

55,735

59,511

195,411

365,141 Customer care and enrollment

47,094

61,927

87,813

123,331

320,165 Technology

9,617

11,983

11,651

15,178

48,429 General and administrative

19,693

25,251

24,232

29,007

98,183 Amortization of intangible assets

23,514

23,515

23,514

23,513

94,056 Goodwill impairment charges

—

—

—

386,553

386,553 Total operating expenses

202,777

215,853

260,353

872,879

1,551,862 Income (loss) from operations

1,402

(18,951)

(48,619)

(423,279)

(489,447) Interest expense

8,688

8,277

6,921

9,619

33,505 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

11,935

—

—

11,935 Other (income) expense, net

13

44

(30)

(696)

(669) Income (loss) before income taxes, net

(7,299)

(39,207)

(55,510)

(432,202)

(534,218) Income tax expense (benefit)

(31)

(32)

(79)

118

(24) Net income (loss)

$ (7,268)

$ (39,175)

$ (55,431)

$ (432,320)

$ (534,194) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5,178)

(27,186)

(35,248)

(277,225)

(344,837) Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (2,090)

$ (11,989)

$ (20,183)

$ (155,095)

$ (189,357)

The following table sets forth the share-based compensation expense embedded in the operating expense line items for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2021

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2021

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Marketing and advertising

$ 337

$ 426

$ 698

$ 647

$ 2,108 Customer care and enrollment

796

1,043

957

979

3,775 Technology

747

1,133

910

985

3,775 General and administrative

3,232

4,997

4,824

4,586

17,639 Total share-based compensation

$ 5,112

$ 7,599

$ 7,389

$ 7,197

$ 27,297

The following table sets forth operating segment results for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2021

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2021

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Net revenues:



















Medicare - Internal

$ 157,353

$ 160,433

$ 158,605

$ 368,503

$ 844,894 Medicare - External

39,500

31,379

46,237

72,447

189,563 IFP and Other - Internal

3,975

3,788

5,742

6,182

19,687 IFP and Other - External

3,351

1,302

1,150

2,468

8,271 Net revenues

$ 204,179

$ 196,902

$ 211,734

$ 449,600

$ 1,062,415 Segment profit (loss):



















Medicare - Internal

$ 46,443

$ 31,257

$ (4,126)

$ 10,771

$ 84,345 Medicare - External

(631)

(1,688)

1,866

3,075

2,622 IFP and Other - Internal

(729)

(800)

2,186

2,162

2,819 IFP and Other - External

160

(57)

(330)

472

245 Segment profit

$ 45,243

$ 28,712

$ (404)

$ 16,480

$ 90,031

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2021

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2021

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Net revenues

$ 204,179

$ 196,902

$ 211,734

$ 449,600

$ 1,062,415 Net income (loss)

(7,268)

(39,175)

(55,431)

(432,320)

(534,194) Interest expense

8,688

8,277

6,921

9,619

33,505 Income tax expense (benefit)

(31)

(32)

(79)

118

(24) Depreciation and amortization expense

25,367

25,738

26,070

30,332

107,507 EBITDA

26,756

(5,192)

(22,519)

(392,251)

(393,206) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)

—

11,935

—

—

11,935 Goodwill impairment charges (2)

—

—

—

386,553

386,553 Share-based compensation expense (3)

5,112

7,599

7,389

7,197

27,297 Loss on sublease (4)

—

—

1,062

—

1,062 Legal fees (5)

180

—

—

—

180 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 32,048

$ 14,342

$ (14,068)

$ 1,499

$ 33,821 Adjusted EBITDA margin

15.7%

7.3%

(6.6)%

0.3%

3.2%

















(1) Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility. (2) Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the three months ended December 31, 2021. (3) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards. (4) Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. (5) Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

