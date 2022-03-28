Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation Partners with Advocates for Children of New York (AFC) to Support the Education of New York City Children in Foster Care

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocates for Children of New York (AFC) has received an additional annual grant from the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation to support the education of New York City children in foster care. The grant will fund AFC's Foster Care Agency Education Collaborative, which coordinates a network of 23 foster care agencies in New York City. The Education Collaborative was launched more than three years ago by AFC and has been funded by the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation.

"The Foster Care Agency Collaborative leverages our knowledge and expertise in education advocacy to benefit students in foster care throughout New York City," said Kim Sweet, Executive Director of Advocates for Children of New York. "The support of the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation makes this innovative partnership possible."

Over 7,000 New York City children live in foster care. Frequent moves due to foster care placement or other crises often lead to school disruptions, causing academic difficulties for students who are already struggling. Without appropriate interventions, students in foster care are more likely to drop out, or be pushed out, of school and at higher risk of becoming unemployed, homeless, or entangled in the criminal justice system. Students in foster care in New York City have the lowest four-year graduation rate and highest drop-out rate of any group of students.

Last year, with the foundation's support, the Education Collaborative helped hundreds of students overcome obstacles to their education, created resources to empower agency staff and families to advocate more effectively for students' educational needs, and secured policy changes that will help ensure New York City's education and Early Intervention systems are better equipped to serve children and youth in care.

Matt Darnall, the designee of the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation on the board of Advocates for Children of New York, stated: "Advocates for Children of New York provides critical educational resources for New York children in foster care. As a foster parent myself, I am so grateful to Kim and the entire AFC team for the incredible work they do."

